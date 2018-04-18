Global Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Industry

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) in US$ Million by the following Display Technologies: Organic Light Emitting Diode Displays (OLEDs), Plasma Display (PDPs), TFT LCD Displays, and OthersFurther the market is analyzed by the following Applications: Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AU Optronics Corp.

- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

- CEC Panda LCD Technology Co. Ltd

- China Star Optoelectronics Technology

- Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd

- Clover Display Limited



FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS (FPDs) MCP-1069 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Display Technology Revolution from CRT to Plasma, LCD & OLED, Marks the Birth of FPDs

Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth Driver for FPDs

Table 1: Healthy Growth of the Electronics Industry & The Parallel Need for Human Machine Interface for Information Exchange Between Electromechanical Systems & the User, Ranks as the Main Driver of FPDs: Breakdown of the Global Electronics Industry Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Flat Panel Displays Market - An Insight

LED LCD vs. OLED - The Debate is Still on

OLED vs. LED LCD—Contrast

LCD's Competition with OLED

Ongoing Transition of the World Electronics Industry and Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outlook

Analysis by Display Technology

Analysis by Application

Competitive Market Structure: A Review

Table 3: Global Production Capacity of Flat Panel Displays (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity by Leading Manufacturers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global TFT Flat Panel Display Production Capacity by Country (2016 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Flat Panel TVs to Rise, Propelling Demand for Displays

Big Three TV Manufacturers Dictate LCD TV Panel Demand-Supply Scenario

Table 5: Global LCD Panel Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Leading Manufacturers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technological Innovation Becomes Key Differentiator for Vendors in the Fiercely Competitive IFPD Market

Table 6: Global Interactive Displays Market by Product Type (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Interactive Projectors, and Interactive Whiteboard Displays (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Samsung Display, LG Display, and Sharp Lead Small and Medium Displays Market

Table 7: Global Small & Medium Display Panels Market by Leading Players (2016): Percentage Breakdown of AU Optronics, BOE Technology Group, Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., LG Display, Samsung Display, Sharp, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LG and Samsung Gain Early Bird Advantage in Large Area OLED Displays Market

Major Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

China Continues With FPD Capacity Expansions to Emerge as the Largest Manufacturer & a Key Contributor to Over Capacity Woes

China Fuels Supply Glut in the LCD Panels Sector

Table 8: Widening Global LCD Panel Demand and Supply Gap: Global LCD Panel Demand and Supply Gap in Million Square Meter for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging New Applications in Education & Advertising Drive Demand for Large-Area FPDs

Table 9: Global OLED Panels Market by Panel-Area Type (2015 & 2018): Penetration Percentage of Large-area OLED Panels, and Small & Medium Area OLED Panels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

OLED Displays Riding High on Technological Advancements

Futuristic Application of Innovative OLED Technology

LED and OLED Displays for Streamlining Workflow and Boosting Productivity of Clinicians

4K LED Displays

Multimodality Monitors

Breast Imaging

Battle Rages On between LED-LCD and OLED Technologies for Dominance in Display Products Market

OLED Displays Trounce LCD Displays on Performance

OLED Display Adoption Hindered by Cost and Technological Hurdles

LCD Display Vendors Fight Back with Technological Innovations to Bridge Performance Gap

LCD Displays to Retain Hold on Market for the Time Being, the Future Belongs to OLED Displays

Table 10: Global OLED Panel Displays Market Growth by End-use Applications in % CAGR for the Period 2015-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

AMOLED - a Fast Emerging Display Technology Lending Momentum to FPD Devices Market

Rapid Rise of AMOLEDs for Smartphones

Table 11: Global AMOLED Panel Displays Market by Type of Substrate (2015-2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Flexible and Rigid Substrates (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global AMOLED Materials Market by Type (2015 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volumes for FMM RGB AMOLED, and WOLED Materials (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Wearable Displays Shipments in Millions of Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Smartwatches Market by Type of Display Technology (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Shipments for AMEPD, AMOLED, PMOLED, and TFT LCD Displays (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plasma Displays - Challenging Path Ahead

Chronological Rise and Fall of Plasma Display Panels

Following 4K UHD Displays, 8K Display Format to Enter Mainstream Market

Quad-Color Pixel Technologies to Succeed RGB Pixel Technology

Flexible Flat Panel Displays: A Game Changer for the World Electronics Industry

Table 15: Global Flexible Displays Market (2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022): Shipment of Flexible Displays in Million Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Interactive FPDs - A Highly Promising Market for FPD Vendors

Vendors Keen on Replicating Success in Education Sector in the Corporate Sector

Development of New Technologies Continue to Boost Market for Wide Colour Gamut Displays

Table 16: Global Wide Color Gamut Displays Market by Type of Display Technology (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Area-based Volume Shipments for LED-backlit LCD, OLED, Quantum Dot, and Other Displays (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Display Technologies for Smartphones

Battery Consumption

Brightness

Colors

Price

Apple Leads the Way for Adoption of LTPS TFT-LCD and OLED Displays in Smartphones Market

Laptops and Notebooks Market Gearing Up for High-Quality, Low-Power Display Technologies

Consumer Shift to Smaller Display Notebooks Upsets Demand- Supply Dynamics of Notebook Display Panels

Booming Electronic Signage Market Bolsters Propels Demand for Large-Area LCD FPDs, Outdoor LED Displays

Table 17: Global FPD Public Display Shipments in Thousand Units for the Period 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects

Table 18: Global Automotive Display Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Display Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global Automotive TFT Display Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche, albeit Fast-emerging Application Area for FPDs



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flat Panel Displays

Types of Flat Panel Display Technologies

OLED Displays

Types of OLED displays

Plasma Display Panels (PDPs)

Thin Film Transistors (TFT) Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)

Types of TFT LCDs

Others

Electronic Paper Display

Panel Meter LCDs

Passive Matrix OLEDs (PMOLED)



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Kyocera International Launches High-Resolution LCD Panels for HUDs

Emerging Display Technologies Launches Smart Embedded® Display and Touch Solution

LG Display Launches Innovative Display Products

LG Display Launches the First 88-inch 8K OLED Display

JDI Develops 3.6-inch LTPS TFT LCD for VR HMD

AU Optronics Launches Advanced Large-Sized Display Technologies and Products

Innolux Introduces Latest Series of Monitor, Notebook, Medical and Automotive Panels

Sharp Releases AQUOS 8K Series of 8K-Compatible TVs and Displays

JDI Starts Mass Production of LTPS LCDs for Automotive Applications

Tianma America Introduces Wide-Format 11.3-Inch LCD with Narrow Frame

LG Display Develops World's First 77-Inch Flexible and Transparent OLED Display

LG Display to Introduce Cutting-Edge, Next-Generation Displays

NLT Technologies Launches 11.3-Inch Wide LCD Ideal for Gaming

Tianma NLT Introduces Four New Outdoor Viewable LCDs

NLT Technologies Introduces four new LCD Modules

JDI and NHK Media Technology Collaborate to Introduce Next-Gen 17.0-Inch Light Field Display

Panasonic Launches two OLED TVs and Several 4K and HD LCD TVs

Kyocera Unveils 6.2" LCD Display for Industrial and Medical Applications

JDI Starts Mass Production of Advanced 5-Inch Class LTPS WQHD LCD Module

Kopin Introduces High Resolution OLED 'Microdisplay' for Immersive Headsets

LG Display Introduces Pioneering Display Products of OLED Technologies

JDI Develops 13.3-inch 4K2K LTPS TFT LCD for Notebook PCs

JDI Develops 3.42-inch LTPS TFT LCD for VR Head Mount Displays

JDI Develops "FULL ACTIVE" LCD Display for Smartphones

Tianma NLT USA Unveils Prototype 30-inch diagonal TFT LCD with SFT2 Technology

Kopin Introduces Vista VR Microdisplays

KYOCERA Introduces Wide-Format 12.1" WXGA TFT-LCD

Kopin Corporation Introduces Pupil Display Module

Sharp to Commercialize MEMS Display

LG Display Showcases 30R 18-inch Rollable Display

Prysm Unveils 98-inch LCD Displays

Kyocera Unveils 3 PCAP TFT-LCD Touchscreen Displays for Industrial Applications

Tianma Microelectronics Develops 5.0-inch Diagonal Ultra-thin, HD LCD Touch Embedded Display

LG Display Unveils QHD LCD Panel for Smartphones

Kyocera Releases 2 Small-form-factor Ruggedized TFT LCD Displays for Industrial Applications

AUO Exhibits 55-inch, 65-inch and 85-inch ALCD TV Displays Range



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Universal Display Signs OLED Material Supply Agreements with Samsung Display

Universal Display Signs OLED Evaluation Agreement with Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics

Universal Display Signs Agreement with Sharp to Supply UniversalPHOLED Phosphorescent OLED Materials

Universal Display Signs an OLED Evaluation Agreement with Royole Corporation

Kyocera Uses Optical Bonding Technology to Augment LCD Performance

Universal Display Signs OLED Evaluation Agreement with EverDisplay Optronics

NLT Technologies Adopts New Name, Tianma Japan, Ltd.

Kopin Enters OLED Microdisplay Market

Leyard Optoelectronic Completes Takeover of Planar Systems

LG Display to Construct New OLED Display Production Plant

BOE Technology to Construct TFT-LCD Production Line in Heifei

Sterlite Technologies to Set Up LCD Panel Production Plant

BOE Technology Group to Construct Gen 8.5 TFT-LCD Panel Production Line in Fujian

LG Display to Build P10 OLED Panel Plant in Paju

Chunghwa Picture Tube, FLEXENABLE Collaborate for Producing Flexible AMOLED Display



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan)

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

CEC Panda LCD Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China)

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (Taiwan)

Clover Display Limited (Hong Kong)

Densitron Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Emerging Display Technologies Corp. (Taiwan)

HannStar Display Corp. (Taiwan)

Hantronix, Inc. (USA)

Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)

Japan Display Inc. (Japan)

Kopin Corporation (USA)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Microtips Technology (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Powertip Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Tianma America, Inc. (USA)

Tianma Japan, Ltd. (Japan)

Universal Display Corporation (USA)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Flat Panel Displays Market Analyzed by Display Technology

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OLED Displays by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for OLED Displays by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for OLED Displays by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Displays by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Plasma Displays by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Plasma Displays by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TFT LCD Displays by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for TFT LCD Displays by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for TFT LCD Displays by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other FPDs by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Other FPDs by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Other FPDs by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Flat Panel Displays Market Analyzed by Application

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays in Automotives by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays in Automotives by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays in Automotives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays in Mobile Phones/ Tablets by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays in Mobile Phones/Tablets by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays in Mobile Phones/Tablets by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays in Personal Computers/Notebooks by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays in Personal Computers/ Notebooks by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays in Personal Computers/ Notebooks by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays in Television by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays in Television by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays in Television by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays in Other Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays in Other Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays in Other Applications by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Costly Investments Shut the Door of Opportunities for US Companies

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: US Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: US 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: US Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: US 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/ Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Government Backing and FPD Policy Provide Japanese FPD Makers with First Mover Advantage

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Japanese Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Japanese Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

FPDs for Smaller Corporate Meeting Rooms

NetDragon Websoft Develops Interactive FPD for Smart Classrooms in Moscow

Product Launch

Select Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: European 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing FPD Market

China and South Korea Compete Fiercely for Leadership in LCD-TV Panels Production

Demand for Interactive Flat Display Panels Surging from Educational Institutions

Gen 10.5 Fab LCD Capacity to Surge as Major Companies Plan New Facilities

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Geographic Region/Country - China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Geographic Region/Country - China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Government Support Catapults Chinese FPD Industry to the Skies

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Chinese Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: South Korean Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: South Korean Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. TAIWAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Taiwanese FPD Manufacturers under Onslaught from Chinese and South Korean Vendors

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Taiwanese Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Taiwanese 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Taiwanese Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Taiwanese 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

India - Market Scenario

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenue for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Display Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for OLED Displays, Plasma Displays, TFT LCD Displays, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Automotive, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Personal Computers/ Notebooks, Television, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 171) The United States (74) Canada (3) Japan (19) Europe (23) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (52)

