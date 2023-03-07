Global Flavonoids Market to 2027: Significant Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry Across the Globe Drives Demand

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flavonoids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flavonoids market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.91% during 2021-2027.

Flavonoid is a natural polyphenolic compound with variable phenolic structures. It is a biologically active compound that adds pigment to fruits and vegetables, such as grapes, citrus fruits, peppers, onions, kale and dill. Chalcones, flavones, isoflavonoids, flavanones, anthoxanthins and anthocyanins are the commonly available flavonoids that are extracted from the barks, roots, stems and flowers of the plants.

They are widely used as coloring and ultraviolet (UV) protection agents in functional food, dietary supplements and pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. They exhibit anti-aging, anti-edema, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Flavonoids smoothen and moisturize the skin, prevent the formation of wrinkles and promote collagen synthesis. They can also inhibit cancer cell growth, cure stomach ulcers and prevent infections in the body.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Anthocyanins and other flavonoids are widely used as coloring agents in ready-to-eat (RTE), packaged and processed food products.

They are also added to pharmaceutical products and supplements due to their antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral and anticancer properties. Moreover, the increasing adoption of flavonoids for ruminant nutrition is providing a thrust to the market growth. They are used as feed additives to alter microbial activity, maintain pH balance and modify protein degeneration.

Additionally, shifting consumer preference for premium-quality cosmetics and skin-care products is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Flavonoids are added to these products for protecting and reversing the damage caused by pollution, UV rays and sunlight on the skin.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



