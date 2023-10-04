Global Flavoured Milk Market Surpasses $53 Billion in 2022, Projected to Reach $79.4 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7%

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flavoured Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavoured milk market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a substantial value of US$ 53.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, market experts project that the market will continue its upward trajectory, targeting a significant milestone of US$ 79.4 billion by 2028. This anticipated growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Flavoured Milk: A Nutrient-Rich Delight

Flavoured milk, a delectable and nutritious dairy beverage, is expertly crafted with ingredients like milk, sugar, sweeteners, stabilizers, and a tantalizing array of flavoring agents. Utilizing the pasteurization process, flavoured milk is prepared to ensure an extended shelf life.

This market boasts a diverse range of options, spanning from whole milk to creamy milkshakes, and it is teeming with essential nutrients such as niacin, calcium, potassium, phosphorous, protein, riboflavin, and vitamins A, D, and B12. In recent times, flavoured milk has surged in popularity, particularly among children, owing to its enticing flavors and nutritional value.

Trends Shaping the Flavoured Milk Market

The global flavoured milk market is riding on the wave of increased health-consciousness among consumers. As people prioritize healthier beverage choices, flavoured milk has emerged as a preferable alternative to carbonated, soft, and energy drinks. The heightened awareness about the significance of a balanced diet has spurred the adoption of organic flavoured milk variants with low-calorie sweeteners.

Additionally, rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes worldwide are contributing to market growth. The industry is witnessing packaging innovations, with silver-based micro-particles featuring antimicrobial and self-sterilizing properties incorporated into containers to enhance shelf life and preserve the taste of flavoured milk. Manufacturers are also enriching their products with added vitamins and minerals to cater to the growing health-conscious consumer base.

Market Segmentation: Flavour, Packaging, and Distribution

This comprehensive market analysis provides insights into key trends within each sub-segment of the global flavoured milk market, along with forecasts at both the global and regional levels for the period spanning 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on flavor, packaging, and distribution channels:

Breakup by Flavour:

Chocolate Fruit Vanilla Others

Presently, chocolate stands as the most favored flavoured milk variant globally.

Breakup by Packaging:

Paper Based Plastic Based Glass Based Metal Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Others

Currently, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the market as the preferred distribution channels.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Takes the Lead

In geographical terms, the Asia Pacific region holds the leading position in the flavoured milk market.

Competitive Landscape:

The market's competitive landscape is marked by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers engaged in competition based on pricing and quality. Notable players in the industry include Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., Arla Foods amba, Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., and China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global flavoured milk market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global flavoured milk market during 2023-2028? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flavoured milk market? What are the key factors driving the global flavoured milk market? What is the breakdown of the global flavoured milk market based on flavor? What is the breakdown of the global flavoured milk market based on distribution channels? What are the key regions in the global flavoured milk market? Who are the key players/companies in the global flavoured milk market?

SOURCE Research and Markets