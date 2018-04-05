Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Outlook, 2018

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5370467





Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling.Big corporates and businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities.



Mobility is a significant cost center which requires resource in terms of money and time.Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price, and for each of the intermediary segments in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job.



Corporate prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service which offers on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem.



This study is focused on the outlook of the global fleet leasing industry in 2018.It starts with detailing the existing market scenario, followed by trends that are shaping the leasing industry in 2018.



It details market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on actual development and growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.



The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (2017–2021). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers worldwide.



The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used car leasing, car subscription mobility model, etc., are analyzed. Other trends such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitization (blockchain in leasing industry) are also studied.



The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2018. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, their interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific), and it offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.



