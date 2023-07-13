Global Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems Market Set to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure

13 Jul, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Shunt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Series segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$276 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$254.1 Million by the year 2030.
