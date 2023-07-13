Global Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems Market Set to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Shunt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Series segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$276 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$254.1 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured) -

  • Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd
  • American Superconductor
  • GE Grid Solutions
  • Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group
  • LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Rongxin Power Engineering
  • S&C Electric Company
  • Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
  • COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
  • Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
  • Electric Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: A Prelude
  • Flexible Alternating Current Transmission (FACT) Systems: An Introduction
  • Evolutionary Scan of FACTS Technology
  • Generations of FACTS
  • Types of FACTS Devices
  • Based on Compensation Type
  • Based on Voltage Type
  • Based on Connection Mode
  • Methods to Connect FACTS with Power System
  • Series Compensation
  • Shunt Compensation
  • Major Benefits of FACTS
  • Key Applications of FACTS
  • FACTS Emerges as a Vital Technology for Efficient Bulk Power Transmission
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Shunt Controller: The Dominant Compensation Type
  • Voltage Control Applications Lead Global Market
  • Utilities Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market
  • Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Pressure on Power Transmission Grids and Rising Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure to Benefit FACTS Market
  • Global Investments into Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030 & 2040
  • Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
  • Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth
  • Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
  • Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
  • China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
  • Growing Focus on Renewable Energy-Based Power Projects Augurs Well for Market
  • Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
  • Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
  • Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
  • Trend towards Distributed Power Generation Powers Demand for FACT Devices
  • With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities in Store for the FACTS Market
  • Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020E
  • Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and Need to Replacement & Upgrade of Obsolete Power Systems to Spur Demand for FACT Equipment
  • Imperative Need to Prevent Large-Scale Blackouts & Outages Drives Importance of FACT Equipment
  • As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and Bullet Trains, FACTS Market Poised to Grow
  • Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select Leading Countries
  • Growing Importance of Variable Compensation Technologies
  • Shift towards Variable Shunt Compensation Equipment
  • Technology Advancements & Product Developments to Boost Market Prospects
  • Customer Loyalty Building: Imperative for Sustenance
  • Challenges Facing FACT Systems Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2a4eyn

