Global Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems Market Set to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Shunt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Series segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$276 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$254.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured) -

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd

American Superconductor

GE Grid Solutions

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

& Industrial Systems Performance Group LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rongxin Power Engineering

S&C Electric Company

Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG

Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Electric Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: A Prelude

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission (FACT) Systems: An Introduction

Evolutionary Scan of FACTS Technology

Generations of FACTS

Types of FACTS Devices

Based on Compensation Type

Based on Voltage Type

Based on Connection Mode

Methods to Connect FACTS with Power System

Series Compensation

Shunt Compensation

Major Benefits of FACTS

Key Applications of FACTS

FACTS Emerges as a Vital Technology for Efficient Bulk Power Transmission

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Shunt Controller: The Dominant Compensation Type

Voltage Control Applications Lead Global Market

Utilities Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Pressure on Power Transmission Grids and Rising Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure to Benefit FACTS Market

Global Investments into Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030 & 2040

Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50 Growing Focus on Renewable Energy-Based Power Projects Augurs Well for Market

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Trend towards Distributed Power Generation Powers Demand for FACT Devices

With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities in Store for the FACTS Market

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020E

Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and Need to Replacement & Upgrade of Obsolete Power Systems to Spur Demand for FACT Equipment

Imperative Need to Prevent Large-Scale Blackouts & Outages Drives Importance of FACT Equipment

As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and Bullet Trains, FACTS Market Poised to Grow

Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select Leading Countries

Growing Importance of Variable Compensation Technologies

Shift towards Variable Shunt Compensation Equipment

Technology Advancements & Product Developments to Boost Market Prospects

Customer Loyalty Building: Imperative for Sustenance

Challenges Facing FACT Systems Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

