Global Flexible Foam Market Report 2023 to 2028: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global flexible foam market size reached US$ 45.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 61.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.08% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

American Excelsior Company

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

INOAC Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Recticel

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

UBE Corporation

Woodbridge

Zotefoams PLC

Flexible foam is a polymer with an open cell structure produced from the reaction of polyols and isocyanates. It has sound absorption properties on account of the cavities, channels, or interstices present in its structure.

It also exhibits load-bearing properties as flexible foam can recover from compression once the load is removed and it consequently finds extensive applications as a shock absorber. Besides this, as it is lightweight and durable, flexible foam is employed in the packaging industry across the globe.



Flexible foams are used in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of headliners, car seats, head and arm rests, automotive trim, sun visors, motorcycle saddles, interior panels and skins, car and truck fenders, truck beds, energy-absorbing bumpers, and support rings for run-flat tires.

They are also used for cushioning in upholstered furniture, mattresses, pillows, sofas, balls, figurines, theatre seat cushions, office chairs, carpet underlay, and shoe soling. This, in confluence with increasing building and construction activities around the world, represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market.

Moreover, polyol, a raw material used in the production of flexible foam, is mainly derived from petroleum, which is a non-renewable resource. However, vegetable oil-based polyols are nowadays increasingly being used as potential substitutes for petrochemical polyols on account of their sustainability. Besides this, they are readily available and offer easy processing, chemical functionality, and relatively low cost.

This, coupled with rising technological advancements, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive industry and increasing research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flexible foam market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible foam market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flexible foam market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flexible Foam Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Polyurethane (PU) Foam

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyethylene (PE) Foam

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polypropylene (PP) Foam

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Furniture and Bedding

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Transportation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Packaging

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Construction

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Consumer Goods

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

