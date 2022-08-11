Global Flexible Green Packaging Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030 - Increasing Consumer Preference for Lightweight, Durable and Aesthetic Flexible Green Packaging

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Green Packaging: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flexible green packaging market by materials, applications and regions. The various application of commercially available flexible green packaging products were studied and analyzed to derive specific market estimations.

The patent analysis featured in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as across geographies, specifically, the U.S., Europe and Japan regions. The global flexible green packaging market is segmented based on materials, applications and regions.

In 2021, paper accounted for the largest share of demand for flexible green packaging in terms of materials. Paper packaging materials are economical, lightweight and easy to handle; hence, they are preferred over other flexible green material.

In addition, corrugated paper and cardboard paper packaging material also provide mechanical protection to the packaged material. Corrugated paper and cardboard are extensively used for secondary and tertiary packaging. With the growth of the retail industry, the demand for secondary and tertiary packaging are expected to increase substantially.



The packaged food industry has been witnessing substantial growth during the past couple of years; hence, execution and competition are expected to increase. With the changing dynamics of the industry, major players are adopting new product launches and geographic expansion. This is projected to fuel the demand for flexible green packaging for food industry applications.

The U.S., Germany, France, the U.K, China, India and South Korea are the main global markets for the flexible green packaging due to stringent government regulations and awareness. In addition to this, countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. have excellent recycling regulations along with the Extended Producer Responsibilities (a policy approach under which producers are given a financial or physical responsibility for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products) across the European Union region.

Also, countries like China and India are the fastest growing in terms of economies and population. The demand for flexible green packaging products is mostly driven by millennial consumers in these countries, as they have an avid preference for single-serving and on-the-go style food and beverage products.

Some of the major players involved in the manufacturing of flexible green packaging are Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corp., Britton Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Gascogne Flexible and Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for flexible green packaging, and corresponding market share analysis based on material, application, type, process, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook

A holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the flexible green packaging market

Discussion of current and future demand in the market for flexible green packaging materials and applications, along with the industry value chain analysis, competitive environment, and latest developments

Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the flexible green packaging industry

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Major driving factors directly impacting the market are listed below:

Growing use of flexible green materials for primary packaging.

Sustainability advantages offered by flexible green packaging over rigid packaging.

Increased shelf life offered by flexible green packaging.

New product introduction for consumer markets channeling flexible green packaging market on growth path.

Increasing consumer preference for lightweight, durable and aesthetic packaging.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Packaging

Sustainability

Green Packaging

Flexible Green Packaging

Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Overview

Market Drivers

Widespread Market Consolidation

Stringent Government Regulation for Packaging Materials

End-Use Companies Announced Green Packaging Goals and Plan of Actions

Shifting Consumer Preference from Traditional Packaging Products to Stand-Up Pouches and Re-Closable Packaging

Shifting Preference Toward High-Multilayer Films

Introduction of An Innovative and New Product for the Food and Beverage Industry Driving Flexible Green Packaging Market

Increasing Consumer Preference for Lightweight, Durable and Aesthetic Flexible Green Packaging

Growing Use of Flexible Green Materials for Primary Packaging

Increased Shelf Life Enabled by Flexible Green Packaging

Market Challenges

Demand for Flexible Green Packaging is Hindered by Various Environmental Factors

Lack of Implementation of Emerging Packaging Materials Such as Bioplastic in Developing Countries

Lack of Infrastructure and Weak Supply Chain

Various Challenges of Packaging Designs for Recycling

Emerging Trends

Rising E-Commerce Industry

Increasing Awareness of Environmental Issues

Eco-Friendly Packaging is Gaining Traction

New Product Introduction for Consumer Markets Channelizing Flexible Green Packaging Market on Growth Path

Sustainability Advantages Offered by Flexible Green Packaging Over Rigid Packaging

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Impact of the Covid-19 on Flexible Green Packaging Market

Chapter 5 Global Markets by Material

Paper

Aluminum

Green Polymers and Bioplastics

Chapter 6 Global Markets by Type

Global Market for Flexible Green Packaging by Type

Stand-Up Pouches

Vacuum Pouches and Bags

Retort Pouches

Gusseted Bags

Wicketed Bags

Squeezable Bottles

Other Packaging Types

Chapter 7 Global Markets by Application

Food

Consumer Goods

Beverages

Medical

Personal Care

Chapter 8 Global Markets by Process

Recycle

Reuse

Degradable

Chapter 9 Global Markets by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Gcc

Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Flexible Green Packaging Market

Recent Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Amcor Ltd.

American Packaging Corp.

Ar Packaging Group

Bemis Co. Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg

British Polythene Industries (Berry Bpi Packaging Solutions)

Cellpack Packaging

Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Emmerson Packaging

Flair Flexible Packaging Corp.

Gascogne Flexible

Glenroy Inc.

Goglio Group

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group plc

Novolex-Carlyle Group

Printpack Inc.

Proampac LLC

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Schur Flexibles Group

Sealed Air Corp.

Sigma Plastics Group Inc.

Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co. Kg

Swiss Pac

Wipak Group

