Global Flexible Packaging Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Ball Corp, Berry Global Group and DS Smith Among Others

The global flexible packaging market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include the introduction of several innovative and sustainable packaging solutions and an alternative option for rigid packaging solutions. The increased demand for customer-friendly packaging along with the shift of bigger brands towards eco-friendly packaging is further projected to boost the growth of the global flexible packaging market over the forecast period.



The global flexible packaging market has been segmented into material type, application, and application. Based on the material type segment, the market is segmented into paper, aluminum foil, and plastic. The plastic segment is likely to contribute a significant share in the market. Based on the application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, household & personal care, and others. The food & beverages segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the market.



Geographically, the study of the global flexible packaging market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to contribute a prominent share to the global flexible packaging market.



Further, the study of the report covers the analysis various players operating in the market. Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., DS Smith Plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co. are some of the prominent players operating in the global flexible packaging market across the globe.



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amcor Plc

7.2. Ball Corp.

7.3. Berry Global Group, Inc.

7.4. Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

7.5. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

7.6. Coveris Holdings SA

7.7. Delkor Systems, Inc.

7.8. DS Smith Plc

7.9. FlexPak Services LLC

7.10. Goglio SpA

7.11. Huhtamaki Group

7.12. Laser Packaging Manufacturing PTE Ltd.

7.13. Mespack (A Duravant Company)

7.14. Mondi Group Plc

7.15. ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

7.16. Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

7.17. Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

7.18. Sealed Air Corp.

7.19. SEi SpA

7.20. Sonoco Products Co.



