NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages



Flexible packaging finds extensive application in enclosing food and beverage products, irrespective of their size and shape. Flexible packaging is available in the form of pouches, wraps, flexible containers for both primary and secondary applications.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153822



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flexible packaging market for food and beverages. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of flexible plastic, flexible paper, and flexible foil.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global flexible packaging market for food and beverages 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Mondi

• Sealed Air



Market driver

• Increase in global demand for packaged food and beverage products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing market consolidation in global flexible packaging market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153822



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flexible-packaging-market-for-food-and-beverages-2018-2022-300665984.html