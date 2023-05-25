Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2023: Growing Processed Food and Beverage Consumption Fuels the Sector

25 May, 2023, 21:30 ET
The global flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Inc.
- Coveris Holdings SA
- FlexPak Services LLC
- Huhtamaki Group
- KM Packaging Services Ltd
- Laser Packaging Manufacturing PTE Limited
- Mondi Group
- Proampac LLC
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Sonoco Products Company
- UFlex Limited
- WIPF Doypak (Wipf AG)
This report on global flexible packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global flexible packaging market by segmenting the market based on product, raw material, application, technology and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the flexible packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Processed Food and Beverage Consumption
- Increasing Demands for Convenient Packaging
Challenges
- Environmental Issues and Recycling Concerns
- Stringent Regulations on Polymer Usage
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Bags
- Films & Wraps
- Pouches
- Other
by Raw Material Type
- Paper
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Bi-orientated Polypropylene (BOPP)
- Cast polypropylene (CPP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
- Aluminium Foil
- Others
by Application
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Household Care
- Others
by Technology
- Flexography
- Digital Printing
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
