Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2023: Growing Processed Food and Beverage Consumption Fuels the Sector

The global flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023-2030.

This report on global flexible packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global flexible packaging market by segmenting the market based on product, raw material, application, technology and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the flexible packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Processed Food and Beverage Consumption

Increasing Demands for Convenient Packaging

Challenges

Environmental Issues and Recycling Concerns

Stringent Regulations on Polymer Usage

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Bags

Films & Wraps

Pouches

Other

by Raw Material Type

Paper

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Bi-orientated Polypropylene (BOPP)

Cast polypropylene (CPP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Aluminium Foil

Others

by Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Household Care

Others

by Technology

Flexography

Digital Printing

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

