Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards in US$.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 199 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- BHflex Co., Ltd.
- Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
- Daeduck GDS Co., Ltd.
- Flexcom Inc.
- Flexium Interconnect, Inc.
FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS MCP-1852 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Flexible and Printed Electronics - Key Trends in Brief
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Global Market
Consumer Electronics End-use Segment - A Major Market
A Peek into Flexible PCB Market Evolution over the Years
Key Flexible Circuit Configurations and Applications
Rigid-flex Circuits Extend Flexible Circuit Application to More Rugged Environments
Competitive Landscape
Japanese Companies Rule the Roost
How Currency Fluctuations Change Fortunes of Market Players?
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Inherent Product Advantages Fuel Market Growth
Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits
Superior Packaging Flexibility - Key Attribute of FPCs Expanding Applications Market
Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek Miniaturization
Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize Smaller Geometries
Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities
Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate Manufacturers
New Designing Tools Improve Competitiveness of Rigid-Flex Circuits
Substrate Material Choice - Key to High-Frequency Application
Increasing Laminate Material Choice Poses Fabrication Challenges; Additives Comes to Rescue
Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel Interconnection Alternative
Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits
New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations
FPC Drilling and Cutting Shift to More Efficient Methods
Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits
'Light as a Feather' - New Technology Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level
Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for Transparent Flex Circuits
Substrate Advancements
Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing Power, Open New Design Possibilities
Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling Power Fluctuations
Flexible Hybrid Circuits
3. APPLICATION MARKETS
Overview of End-Use Markets
Major Applications of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards
Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Consumer Electronics
Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Computing
Other End Markets
Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Communications
Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Medical Devices
Defense and Aerospace
Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Aerospace and Defense Sectors
End Applications - Select Market Trends
PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics
Growing Autoelectronics Market to Drive Consumption of Flex Circuits
Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand
Table 1: World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic Region (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable Technologies
Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables
Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit Demand
Table 2: World Smartphones Market by Geographic Region (2017& 2020): Breakdown of Volume Shipments in Million Units for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand
Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Flexible Circuits - An Introduction
Introduction to Flexible Circuit Technology
History and Evolution of Flexible Circuits
Types of Flexible Circuits
Single Layered Flexible Circuits
Single Layered Single-Sided Flexible Circuits
Single Layered Double-Sided Flex Circuits
Multilayered Flex Circuits
Rigid-Flex Circuits
Other Select Types of Flexible Circuits
Double Access Flexible Circuits
Sculptured Flex
Backplanes
Rigid and Flexible PCBs - The Evolution
Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs
An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials
Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture
Base Material
Polyimide
Polyester
Polyimide Vs Polyester
Polyester and Polyimide: A Comparison
New Substrates
Conductor Materials
Copper as a Conducting Material
Non-Copper Metal Foils
Promising Direct Apply Technologies
Adhesives
Polyimide Adhesives
Polyester Adhesives
Epoxies and Modified Epoxies
Acrylic Adhesives
Supplementary Adhesives
Protective Coatings
Selection of Cover-lay Film
Benefits of Coverlay
Benefits of Cover Coatings
Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits
The Two Generic Methods of Manufacturing
Subtractive Method of Producing Flexible Circuits
Image Resist
Resist Removal
Placement of Cover Layer
Creation of Outlines and Holes
Testing and Verification
Additive Method of Producing Flexible Circuits
Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits
Minimization of Packaging Size
Minimization of Packaging Weight
Reduction in Assembly Time & Cost
Reduction in Assembly Error
Enhancing System Reliability
Other Benefits
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Pulse Electronics Launches Plume Flexible Internal Antenna Series
AirBorn Rolls Out DuraFlex Flexible Circuits
Eurocircuits Launches SEMI-FLEX Flex-to-Install Rigid-Flex Solution
Molex Introduces Pyralux Flex Circuit Assemblies for Data Transmission Applications
DuPont Rolls Out Pyralux® Material System for High-temperature Applications
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Compunetics to Acquire the Assets of Circuits, LLC
LG Innotek to Begin Mass Production of FPCBs
Nidec-Read Signs Distribution Agreement with Taiwan Kong King
Eltek Signs Italy-wide Distribution Agreement with NCAB Group
Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Acquires Multi- Fineline Electronix
Nippon Mektron Mektec Deploys Orbotech's Direct Imaging and Automated Optical Inspection Systems in Multiple Factories
Omron Inks Distribution Agreement with Hitaltech
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
BHflex Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Daeduck GDS Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Flexcom Inc. (South Korea)
Flexium Interconnect, Inc. (Taiwan)
Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
Ichia Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)
Interflex Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
MFS Technology (Singapore)
Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX) (USA)
Newflex Technology Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Nippon Mektron, Ltd. (Japan)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
SIFlex Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Xiamen Hongxin Electron-Tech Co., Ltd. (China)
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT) (Taiwan)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Market by Geographic Region
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Segment
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use Segment - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use Segment - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
NASA Eyes Flexible Printed Circuits for Future Missions
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 9: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: US Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 11: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Canadian Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan - The Pioneer in Flexible Circuits
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 13: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Japanese Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: European Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: European 14-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 18: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China - Leading Consumer of Flexible Circuits Worldwide
Surge in Domestic Phone Market Provides Ample Business for Chinese FPCB Manufacturers
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Chinese Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Revenue Woes Continue for Korean Manufacturers
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: South Korean Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. TAIWAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Taiwanese Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 29: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Latin American Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Rest of World Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 199 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 214) The United States (61) Canada (6) Japan (10) Europe (65) - France (4) - Germany (21) - The United Kingdom (18) - Italy (6) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (69) Middle East (3)
Share this article