Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Report 2021-2026: Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach US$20.3 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period.

FPCBs are increasingly supplanting rigid PCBs, particularly in applications where thickness is a major constraint. Increasingly, these circuits are finding usage in a wide variety of electronic products, including in niche segments such as wearable devices.

Another factor driving growth is that designers and fabricators have the option of choosing from simple to advanced forms of versatile interconnects, providing them with various assembly possibilities. As demand for end-use products such as LCD TVs, mobile phones, medical devices and other electronics devices in various end-use sectors continues to witness significant growth, demand for flexible circuits is expected to record substantial growth.



Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market.



Single Sided Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

Single-Sided Flexible Circuits, the most common type of flexible circuit, have one layer of conductor on a flexible base of dielectric film. Single-sided flexible circuits are highly cost effective given their simple design. Their slim and lightweight construction makes them suitable for wiring-replacement or dynamic-flexing applications including disk drives and computer printers.

In the global Single Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.8 Million by the year 2026.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026

The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.37% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Significant investments in flex PCBs production technology by semiconductor producers are likely to propel market growth in the North America region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to rising adoption of flex PCBs in electronics, aerospace and military, smart automotive, and IoT application areas.

In Europe, the rising use of automotive electronics is leading to the growing application of flex PCBs in the automotive sector.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs): A Prelude

Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth of Flexible PCBs Market

Flexible and Printed Electronics: Key Trends in Brief

Market Outlook

Despite the Supply Chain Issues in Electronics Manufacturing during the Pandemic, Market for Flexible PCBs to Surge in Long Term

Regional Market Analysis

Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment: A Major Market

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Flexible PCB Market

Flexible PCBs Strive to Resolve Design Challenges in Modern Electronics

Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek Miniaturization

Flexible PCB Concepts to Benefit from Growing Adoption of IoT

Rise of Flexible Electronics Extends Parallel Opportunities

Inherent Product Advantages to Sustain Market Momentum

Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits

Superior Packaging Flexibility: Key Attribute Widening the Scope & Span of FPCs

Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities

Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate Manufacturers

Substrate Material Choice: Key to High-Frequency Application

Additives Come to the Fore to Resolve Fabrication Challenges

Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel Interconnection Alternative

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

High Density Interconnection FPCBs Gain Traction

Novel & High-Productive Processing Technologies Augment Flexible PCB Fabrication

Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize Smaller Geometries

Need for More Complex PCB Layouts

Select Trends in the PCB Manufacturing Sector

Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits

'Light as a Feather' Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level

Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for Transparent Flex Circuits

Substrate Advancements

Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing Power, Open New Design Possibilities

Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling Power Fluctuations

Flexible Hybrid Circuits

End Applications: Select Market Trends

PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit Demand

Flex Circuits Seek Role in Autoelectronics Drive

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable Technologies

Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables

Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand

Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Uptrend in Nanoelectronics Favors Market Expansion

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flexible Circuits: An Introduction

Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs

An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials

Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture

Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits

Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits

FPCBs vs FHE: The Dilemma Continues

An Overview of End-Use Markets

Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments

