Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2026

Flexible printed circuit boards or flex circuits refer to electronic circuits mounted over flexible substrates such as transparent conductive polyester film or polyimide. Furthering the evolution of electronics, flexible circuits have enabled many electronic products to become smaller, smarter and cheaper through simpler and cost-effective interconnections. A major benefit of flexible printed circuits over conventional rigid printed circuit boards is that they can be designed to take up a particular shape at the time of production allowing flexing at the time of their use in end-products. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026

The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. In Europe, the rising use of automotive electronics is leading to growing application of flex PCBs in the automotive sector. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. Increasing production and demand for various consumer electronic devices, rising focus on IoT, and growing interest in flexible display technology are expected fuel the adoption of flex PCBs. Transparent flexible circuits are gaining significant interest of late, driven by increased acceptance in touchscreen displays of devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs. A major requirement in these applications is transparency of the flexible circuit in order to enable visibility of the LCD panel.



Single-Sided Flexible PCB Segment to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

Single-Sided Flexible Circuits, the most common type of flexible circuit, have one layer of conductor on a flexible base of dielectric film. Single-sided flexible circuits are highly cost effective given their simple design. Their slim and lightweight construction makes them suitable for wiring-replacement or dynamic-flexing applications including disk drives and computer printers. In the global Single Sided Flexible PCB segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$786.6 Million by the year 2026. More

