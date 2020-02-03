Global Flight Data Monitoring Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Flight Data Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%. FDM Service, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, FDM Service will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$85.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$72.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, FDM Service will reach a market size of US$128.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$685.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Flight Data Services Ltd.; Flight Data Systems Inc.; Flightdatapeople; FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.; Guardian Mobility; Safran Electronics & Defense; Scaled Analytics Inc.; SKYTRAC Systems Ltd.; Teledyne Controls LLC.







IV. COMPETITION



CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS

FLIGHT DATA SERVICES

FLIGHT DATA SYSTEMS

FLIGHTDATAPEOPLE

GUARDIAN MOBILITY

SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD.

SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE

SCALED ANALYTICS INC.

TELEDYNE CONTROLS LLC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

