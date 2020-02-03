Global Flight Inspection (FI) Industry
Feb 03, 2020, 09:10 ET
Flight Inspection (FI) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, System will reach a market size of US$271.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$432.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aerodata AG; Airfield Technology, Inc.; Bombardier, Inc.; Cobham PLC; Enav S.P.A.; Norwegian Special Mission AS; Radiola Aerospace Limited; SAAB AB; Safran; Textron Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flight Inspection (FI) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flight Inspection (FI) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Flight Inspection (FI) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: System (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: System (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: System (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Solution) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Commercial Airports (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Commercial Airports (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Commercial Airports (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Defense Airports (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Defense Airports (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Defense Airports (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 16: United States Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United States by
Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Flight Inspection (FI) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Flight Inspection (FI): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Flight Inspection (FI) Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Flight Inspection (FI) Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flight Inspection (FI) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 44: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Europe in US$
Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Flight Inspection (FI) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Flight Inspection (FI) Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Flight Inspection (FI):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flight Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Flight Inspection (FI) Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Review
by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Russia by Solution:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Flight Inspection (FI) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 86: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Flight Inspection (FI) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Flight Inspection (FI) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Review
by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 114: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Inspection
(FI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Flight Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 134: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 137: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Brazil by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Flight Inspection (FI) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 152: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Flight Inspection (FI) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
Market by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Flight Inspection (FI): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Flight Inspection (FI) Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 173: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Israel in US$
Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Flight Inspection (FI) Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 186: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Africa by Solution:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Flight Inspection (FI) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AERODATA AG
AIRFIELD TECHNOLOGY, INC.
BOMBARDIER
COBHAM PLC
ENAV S.P.A.
NORWEGIAN SPECIAL MISSION AS
RADIOLA AEROSPACE LIMITED
SAAB AB
SAFRAN
TEXTRON
V. CURATED RESEARCH
