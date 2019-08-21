Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is Expected to Reach $7.60 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is accounted for $4.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Flight Inspection (FI) market include Bombardier, Norwegian Special Mission, Textron, Airfield Technology, Aerodata, Radiola Aerospace, Cobham, Saab, Safran, and Enav.

Factors such as rising air passenger traffic leading to the rising number of new airports are fueling the market growth. However, technical challenges and budget of the flight inspection system are hampering the market growth. Furthermore, rising demands of flight inspection system among emerging economies are providing the growth opportunities.

Flight inspection refers to the periodic evaluation of navigational aids used in aviation, such as flight procedures and electronic signals, to ensure they are safe and accurate. Unlike flight tests, which analyze the aerodynamic design and safety of the aircraft itself, flight inspection comprises reviewing flight procedures (such as routes, approaches, and departures) to ensure navigational support is sufficient, there are no obstacles and the procedure is reliable.

Based on the end user, the defense airport segment propels the market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of tactical forward airbases and defense airports due to the increase in spending on military infrastructure.

By geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the increasing number of new airport infrastructure development programs.

Types Covered:

Airport Type

Air Type

Solutions Covered:

System

Services

End Users Covered:

Defense Airport

Commercial Airport

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

