Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is Expected to Reach $7.60 Billion by 2026
Aug 21, 2019, 09:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is accounted for $4.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the Flight Inspection (FI) market include Bombardier, Norwegian Special Mission, Textron, Airfield Technology, Aerodata, Radiola Aerospace, Cobham, Saab, Safran, and Enav.
Factors such as rising air passenger traffic leading to the rising number of new airports are fueling the market growth. However, technical challenges and budget of the flight inspection system are hampering the market growth. Furthermore, rising demands of flight inspection system among emerging economies are providing the growth opportunities.
Flight inspection refers to the periodic evaluation of navigational aids used in aviation, such as flight procedures and electronic signals, to ensure they are safe and accurate. Unlike flight tests, which analyze the aerodynamic design and safety of the aircraft itself, flight inspection comprises reviewing flight procedures (such as routes, approaches, and departures) to ensure navigational support is sufficient, there are no obstacles and the procedure is reliable.
Based on the end user, the defense airport segment propels the market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of tactical forward airbases and defense airports due to the increase in spending on military infrastructure.
By geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the increasing number of new airport infrastructure development programs.
Types Covered:
- Airport Type
- Air Type
Solutions Covered:
- System
- Services
End Users Covered:
- Defense Airport
- Commercial Airport
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
