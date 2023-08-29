Global Flight Search Platform FlightsFinder Expands Services - Offering Expert Advisors for All Travel Needs - Guarantees Best Deal Online or Money Back

New service is raising eyebrows among travelers, travel experts, and industry bloggers worldwide for saving consumers hundreds more than expected and changing the landscape of the travel business.

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel site FlightsFinder.com is making headway with its latest advanced services, elevating consumers' ability to snag the best deals on airfare, hotel stays, and other accommodations by offering the luxury of travel experts.

For a small fee, customers can receive expert service from a travel advisor, leaving all the guesswork behind. These on-demand specialists do all the hard work, searching for the best deals and saving clients up to $150 on international flights alone.

Launches Uber for flights

Customers can go directly to FlightsFinder's travel request section at https://www.flightsfinder.com/travel-request, fill out a short form online, submit a small fee, and an expert will get straight to work, digging up the cheapest deals. Clients will then be directed to where to go to lock in their reservations. Best of all, services are guaranteed, or they get their money back.

"This is the first time a service like this has ever existed for consumers. Whether they are looking for flights, hotels, package deals, or any other travel service, FlightsFinder will provide the best price possible," says web developer and FlightsFinder CEO Shahab Siddiqui.

Using a combination of techniques to get that perfect deal, FlightsFinders' existing network of travel experts will compare flexible dates, departure and arrival airports, and websites, search for coupons and discount vouchers, consider flier miles and multiple one-way flight options, and more. They even go as far as splitting affiliate commissions with consumers so they wind up with a cheaper fare.

Siddiqui also noted that FlightsFinders' smartphone application is currently in development, which will make it easier for customers to access the site on the go. The online source will also be expanding its capabilities by providing translation services to meet the growing demand across 60 other countries.

Originally launched 15 years ago, FlightsFinder has become widely known for providing clients with the lowest travel fares. In addition to saving up to 20% on flights, the online resource specializes in securing discounted hotels, cruises, package deals, activities, car rentals, and other modes of transportation by implementing some of the most revolutionary technologies, including the launch of its Meta-Meta Flight Search® platform. Since its founding, FlightsFinder has saved customers more than $2 million annually on fares.

As a leader in the travel and technology sectors for more than a decade, Siddiqui has been featured in many media outlets and professional publications, including The Daily Mail, The Telegraph, and the Huffington Post, highlighting his expertise on ways consumers can save money on travel. Likewise, FlightsFinder has been highlighted and referenced in leading periodicals, newspapers, and blogs like The Daily Express, The LA Times, and Business Insider.

About FlightsFinder

Established in 2008 by CEO Shahab Siddiqui, FlightsFinder (previously CheapFlightsFinder) has been helping consumers save considerably on flights and other travel-related products and services. The online platform, which continues to offer new travel savings innovations, including its latest on-demand travel advisors, first introduced its unique Meta-Meta Flight Search® platform, recognized as the world's first and only flight search engine to compare up to 10 leading metasearch engines on a single dashboard. FlightsFinder.com notably compares many of the most popular flight aggregators, from KAYAK and Skyscanner to Jetrader, Momondo, Kiwi.com, and more.

Media Contact:

Shahab Siddiqui, CEO

FlightsFinder.com

+442045383616

[email protected]

SOURCE FlightsFinder