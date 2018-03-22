Global Flight Service Station (FSS) Operators Benchmarks & Performance Review 2018 with Profiles of Key Companies

FSS Operators: Benchmarks & Performance Review is the only assessment of all active and pre-operational FSS operators. The report includes publicly-listed and privately-held companies, global, regional and national operators. The result is a detailed profile of each company, providing exclusive data, expert review, and comprehensive analysis of both complex publicly-available information and hard-to-obtain private information.

Highlights from the report

The size of the FSS market has been relatively stable over the last five years ($11.3B), but behind this total significant changes have played out. The market share of the top four operators has gradually eroded to 60%, while three new companies (YahSat, Thaicom and Insat) have joined the top ten. Twelve new players have emerged in the past five years including three in 2017 (BRI, BulgariaSat and Telebras) for a total of 46 revenue-generating operators at year-end 2017.

The only complete survey of FSS operators.

Individual profiles analyzing each of the FSS operators:

ABE

Asia Broadcast Satellite (ABS)

APT Satellite

Arabsat

Arsat

Asia Satellite

Avanti Communications

Azercosmos

China Satcom

Echostar Satellite Services

Es'haisSat

Eutelsat

Gazprom Space Systems

Hispasat

Indosat

Insat/ISRO

Intelsat

SKY Perfect JSAT

KazSat

KT Sat

Measat

Nigcomsat

Nilesat

Optus

Telkom ( Indonesia )

) RSCC

SES (including O3b)

SingTel

Spacecom

Star One

Telenor

Telesat

Thaicom

Turksat

Viasat

Vinasat

YahSat

Mini Profiles:

Angosat

Aniara

AoneSat

Bangabandhu

Belintersat

BRI

BulgariaSat

CongoSat

Kacific

Laosat

LeoSat

Mexsat

NBN

Nicasat

OneWeb

Paksat

PSN

RascomStar

Supremesat

TNSA

Ukrkosmos

Venesat

Visiona

New Mini Profiles:

ASAL

Global IP

Cambodia's Royal Group

Key Topics Covered:



Companies operating or planning to operate a dedicated satellite system for the provision of transmission and broadcasting capacities to third parties are reviewed and analyzed in detail.



Each company profile contains the same detailed sections, including:



Overview : A mix of performance indicators including total revenue breakdown, regular transponder revenues by region, regular transponders leased by application, number of broadcast channels, number of DTH platforms, video & telecom business ranking

: A mix of performance indicators including total revenue breakdown, regular transponder revenues by region, regular transponders leased by application, number of broadcast channels, number of DTH platforms, video & telecom business ranking Performance : Review and analysis of operator's financial performance over the last five years; total revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, net income, operating cash flow, capex, backlog, etc. Includes results up to 3Q17

: Review and analysis of operator's financial performance over the last five years; total revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, net income, operating cash flow, capex, backlog, etc. Includes results up to 3Q17 Key Clients : A commercial overview, followed by an overview of key telecom and video customers, and a list of channels by orbital position

: A commercial overview, followed by an overview of key telecom and video customers, and a list of channels by orbital position Recent News & Strategic Positioning: Recent news and contract announcements, along with strategic positioning

Recent news and contract announcements, along with strategic positioning Satellite Asset: Includes key supply indicators as of December 2017 such as number of satellites in orbit, available transponders, HTS capacity (GBPS) in orbit, satellites to be launched by 2020, satellites to reach EOL by 2020, average fleet age (in years). Includes both regular and HTS capacity supply (where applicable), by frequency band.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lls5f6/global_flight?w=5







