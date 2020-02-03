Global Flight Simulator Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Flight Simulator market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%.Military, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Military will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military will reach a market size of US$276 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$572 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbus Group SE; Boeing Company; CAE, Inc.; FlightSafety International, Inc.; Indra Sistemas SA; L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.; Raytheon Company; Rockwell Collins, Inc.; Thales Group; TRU Simulation + Training, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flight Simulator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flight Simulator Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Flight Simulator Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Military (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Military (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Unmanned Aircraft (Type of Flight) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Unmanned Aircraft (Type of Flight) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Unmanned Aircraft (Type of Flight) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Fixed Wing (Type of Flight) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Fixed Wing (Type of Flight) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fixed Wing (Type of Flight) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Rotary Wing (Type of Flight) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Rotary Wing (Type of Flight) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Rotary Wing (Type of Flight) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flight Simulator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Flight Simulator Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Flight Simulator Market in the United States by Type

of Flight: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown

by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Flight Simulator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Flight Simulator Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Canadian Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Flight Simulator Historic Market Review by

Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Flight Simulator Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight

Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Flight Simulator Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Flight Simulator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Flight Simulator Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Flight Simulator in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Flight Simulator Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Chinese Flight Simulator Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Flight Simulator Market by Type of Flight:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flight Simulator Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Flight Simulator Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Flight Simulator Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Flight Simulator Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Flight Simulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Flight Simulator Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018-2025

Table 50: Flight Simulator Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Flight Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: French Flight Simulator Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Flight Simulator Market in France by Type of Flight:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Flight Simulator Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by Type

of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Flight Simulator Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Flight Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Flight Simulator Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Demand for Flight Simulator in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Flight Simulator Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Italian Flight Simulator Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Flight Simulator Market by Type of Flight:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flight Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Flight Simulator Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flight Simulator: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of

Flight for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Flight Simulator Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis

by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Flight Simulator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Flight Simulator Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 78: Spanish Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Spanish Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Flight Simulator Historic Market Review by

Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Flight Simulator Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Flight Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Flight Simulator Market in Russia by Type of Flight:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018-2025

Table 92: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Market Share

Breakdown by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Flight Simulator Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Flight Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Flight Simulator Market in Asia-Pacific by Type of

Flight: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis

by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Flight Simulator Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Flight Simulator Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Flight Simulator Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown

by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Flight Simulator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Flight Simulator Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 111: Indian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Indian Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Flight Simulator Historic Market Review by

Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Flight Simulator Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Flight Simulator Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Flight Simulator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Flight Simulator Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Flight Simulator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 120: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flight Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Simulator:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

of Flight for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share

Analysis by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Flight Simulator Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Demand for Flight Simulator in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Flight Simulator Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Flight Simulator Market by Type of

Flight: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Flight Simulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Flight Simulator Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018-2025

Table 140: Flight Simulator Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown

by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Flight Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Flight Simulator Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Flight Simulator Market in Brazil by Type of Flight:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Flight Simulator Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Flight Simulator Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Flight Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Flight Simulator Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Flight Simulator Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Flight Simulator Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight:

2018 to 2025

Table 158: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type of Flight: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Flight Simulator Market Share

Breakdown by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Flight Simulator Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Flight Simulator Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Flight Simulator Historic Market by

Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Flight Simulator Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight

Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Iranian Flight Simulator Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Flight Simulator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Flight Simulator Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Flight Simulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 176: Flight Simulator Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018-2025

Table 179: Flight Simulator Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flight Simulator in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Flight Simulator Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Flight Simulator Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Flight Simulator Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Flight Simulator Market by Type of

Flight: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Flight Simulator Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Flight Simulator Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Flight Simulator Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

of Flight for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Flight Simulator Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 192: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Flight Simulator Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

of Flight for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Flight Simulator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Flight Simulator Market Share

Breakdown by Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Flight Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Flight Simulator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Flight Simulator Market in Africa by Type of Flight:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Flight: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AIRBUS GROUP

BOEING COMPANY

CAE

FLIGHTSAFETY INTERNATIONAL

INDRA SISTEMAS SA

L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

RAYTHEON COMPANY

ROCKWELL COLLINS

TRU SIMULATION + TRAINING

THALES GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798598/?utm_source=PRN



