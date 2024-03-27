Global Floating Data Center Market Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $732.6 Million by 2033 with Adoption of LNG and Hydrogen Powered Floating Data Centers Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Data Center Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floating data center market, valued at $224.2 million in 2023, is expected to reach $732.60 million by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 12.57% during the forecast period 2023-2033

One of the primary drivers for the growth of the floating data center market is the increasing demand for edge computing. Edge computing involves processing data closer to where it is generated rather than relying on a centralized data-processing warehouse. This surge is particularly evident in the anticipated expansion of edge data center counts by suppliers, which is projected to grow significantly. The increase in edge computing is due to the need for faster processing and lower latency in data handling, particularly for applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smart cities, and mobile computing.

The North American digital economy is driven by a substantial demand for data storage and processing capabilities. This demand has surged due to the increasing adoption of cloud services, IoT devices, and data-intensive technologies. As per the analysis, the region is expected to witness a remarkable growth rate, with the number of IoT devices projected to more than double from 3.22 billion in 2023 to 6.24 billion by 2030. Innovative solutions such as floating data centers are being considered to address this escalating demand.

This analysis suggests that adopting floating data centers could reduce water consumption and energy usage by up to 30%, enhancing operational efficiency and environmental responsibility in the data center industry. However, establishing such infrastructure on bodies of water poses complexities and costs. The emerging floating data center industry in the U.S. is still nascent, but it holds significant disruptive potential. Currently, only a few pilot projects exist, including Nautilus Data Technologies' Stockton1 floating data center in California.

With the growing adoption of edge computing, these floating data centers are strategically positioned to support edge infrastructure, particularly in coastal areas with high population density. In 2017, Nautilus Data Technologies secured $36 million in Series C funding, reflecting industry recognition of the growth potential and significance of underwater and floating data center infrastructure. This investment underscores the industry's commitment to innovation in data center solutions.

Introduction to Floating Data Center



The concept of floating data centers has gained significant attention due to its potential to address the growing demand for sustainable and efficient data processing. These innovative facilities are essentially data centers housed on floating platforms, typically located on bodies of water. The demand for floating data centers is expected to increase for several reasons.



Floating data centers present a viable remedy to land scarcity challenges in densely populated urban areas, where conventional data centers often grapple with spatial limitations.



Moreover, leveraging natural water bodies for cooling purposes contributes to heightened energy efficiency, thereby mitigating the environmental footprint associated with data center operations. With the escalating global demand for data storage and processing, the adaptability and eco-friendly characteristics of floating data centers render them an attractive and pragmatic solution for the evolving landscape of data infrastructure.



One of the key advantages of floating data centers is their ability to use the surrounding water for natural cooling, reducing the need for traditional, energy-intensive cooling methods. Their placement on the water allows these data centers to be positioned close to data-intensive operations or in regions where land-based data centers are not feasible.

This mobility also aids in reducing latency and improving responsiveness for certain applications. Floating data centers can be designed to be resilient against natural disasters, a significant consideration given the increasing focus on disaster-resistant infrastructure. The integration of technologies such as edge computing in floating data centers is pivotal. This enables real-time data processing, which is essential for applications such as disaster response, environmental monitoring, and autonomous systems.



The expansion of the floating data center market is influenced by a multitude of significant factors. These include the escalating worldwide need for energy-efficient and robust data center cooling solutions, diminishing accessibility of water resources, increasing penetration of the internet, cloud computing, edge computing, and technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and the regulatory landscape toward environment-friendly cooling solutions. As a cumulative effect, these factors are projected to drive the increased adoption of underwater and floating data centers over the forecasted period.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the floating data center market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration. The global floating data center market is at a very nascent stage with a limited number of deployments of floating or underwater data center facilities, with very few players competing for market share.

The floating data center market is characterized by the presence of data center provider companies and new-age start-ups. The floating data center market is attracting significant investment, driven by its innovative approach and the burgeoning demand for data storage and processing capabilities. Despite the potential, large-scale deployments may face logistical challenges related to stability, power supply, and connectivity, particularly in floating environments.

Company Profiles

Nautilus Data Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Subsea Cloud Inc.

Denv-R

Microsoft

Keppel Data Centres Pte Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Floating Data Center Market Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 LNG-Powered Floating Data Center

1.1.2 Hydrogen-Powered Floating Data Center

1.2 Market Dynamics Overview

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Floating Data Center Market - by Distributed Computing Model

2.3.1 Cloud Computing

2.3.2 Edge Computing



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Floating Data Center Market - by Data Center Type

3.3.1 Underwater Data Center

3.3.2 Floating Data Center

3.4 Global Floating Data Center Market - by Data Center Capacity

3.4.1 Small-scale (1-5MW)

3.4.2 Medium-scale (5MW-10MW)

3.4.3 Large-scale (>10MW)



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Business Drivers

4.3.2 Business Challenges

4.3.3 Application

4.3.4 Product

4.3.5 North America (by Country)

4.3.5.1 U.S.

Table: U.S. Floating Data Center Market (by Distributed Computing Model), $Million, 2022-2033

Table: U.S. Floating Data Center Market (by Data Center Type), $Million, 2022-2033

Table: U.S. Floating Data Center Market (by Data Center Capacity), $Million, 2022-2033

4.3.5.2 Rest-of-North-America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

4.6.1 Business Drivers

4.6.2 Business Challenges

4.6.3 Application

4.6.4 Product

4.6.5 By Region

4.6.5.1 The Middle East and Africa

4.6.5.2 South America



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Key Development

5.2.4 Key Personnel

5.2.5 Analyst View

5.2.6 Operating Region

5.2.7 Market Share

