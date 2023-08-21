Global Floating Offshore Wind Analysis Report 2023-2030: From Waves to Watts - Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Improve Viability

21 Aug, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floating Offshore Wind Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis not only sheds light on the existing state of affairs but also uncovers the potential growth and development opportunities that await until 2030. The findings of this study are poised to guide stakeholders in making informed decisions and crafting strategies to harness the potential presented by this emerging renewable energy sector.
Floating offshore wind technology is positioned to be a game-changer, offering access to extensive wind resources in deep waters that were previously inaccessible for traditional fixed-bottom offshore wind farms. The ability to harness these untapped resources has the potential to reshape the energy landscape and significantly contribute to the global transition towards sustainable energy.
However, as with any emerging technology, there are challenges to overcome on the path to widespread adoption. One of the key challenges is the substantial upfront investment required for research, development, and deployment of large-scale floating offshore wind farms. This significant financial commitment can serve as a deterrent for many companies, especially in the early stages of market development.
In response to these challenges, the study highlights the necessity for supportive measures to foster the growth of this technology. Government incentives and support play a pivotal role in mitigating risks and uncertainties for investors and project developers. By offering a conducive environment for investment, governments can encourage the development of floating offshore wind projects, leading to job creation, technological advancement, and a sustainable energy future.
As the global energy landscape evolves and the demand for renewable sources of power intensifies, the study's insights come at a crucial juncture. By comprehending the nuances of the floating offshore wind market, stakeholders can chart a course towards innovation, growth, and sustainability.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Innovative Business Models
- Mergers/Collaborations/Partnerships across the Value Chain
- Disruptive Technologies
- Green Hydrogen
- Retired Offshore Oil and Gas Infrastructure
- Digital Technologies
- Energy Hubs
- eFuels
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Floating Offshore Wind Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Questions This Study will Answer
- Floating Offshore Wind: An Introduction
- Floating Offshore Wind Platforms: An Overview
- Impact of Digital Technologies on Floating Offshore Wind Platforms
- Impact of Digital Twins on Floating Offshore Wind Platforms
- Floating Offshore Wind: Logistics Challenges
- Floating Offshore Wind Farms: High-potential Regions
- Floating Offshore Wind: Mergers, Collaborations, and Partnerships
- Global Floating Offshore Wind Roadmap
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Floating Offshore Wind: Key Trends
- Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Improve Viability
- Decreasing Cost Economics
- Energy Hubs to Optimize Floating Offshore Wind Farms
- PPAs to Drive Floating Offshore Wind Capacity Deployments
- Green Hydrogen Economy and eFuels
- Oil and Gas Companies' Investments in Floating Offshore Wind
3 Market Forecasts
- Global Floating Offshore Wind Annual Capacity Additions Forecast
- Global Floating Offshore Wind Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast
- Regional Floating Offshore Wind Annual Capacity Additions Forecast
- Regional Floating Offshore Wind Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast
- Annual, Cumulative, and Regional Installed Capacity Forecast Discussion
- Global Floating Offshore Wind, Regional Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis, Country Profiles
- The United States
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Portugal
- Australia
- Norway
- Taiwan
- Japan
- South Korea
- Vietnam
5 Competitive Environment
- Stakeholders in the Floating Offshore Wind Landscape
- Floating Offshore Platform Developers
- Key Floating Offshore Wind Platform Developers
- Floating Offshore Wind: Other Participants
- Competitive Strategies for Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdxohz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article