Global Floating Power Plant Industry
Feb 03, 2020, 10:00 ET
Floating Power Plant market worldwide is projected to grow by US$880.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9.8%. Renewable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$777.9 Million by the year 2025, Renewable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Renewable will reach a market size of US$35.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$213 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Caterpillar, Inc.; Ciel & Terre International; Floating Power Plant A/S; General Electric Company; Ideol SA; Kyocera Corporation; MAN Diesel & Turbo SE; Mitsubishi Corporation; Principle Power, Inc.; SeaTwirl AB; Siemens AG; Upsolar Global Co., Ltd.; Vikram Solar Limited; Wartsila Corporation; Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Floating Power Plant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Floating Power Plant Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Floating Power Plant Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Floating Power Plant Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Renewable (Power Source) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Renewable (Power Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Renewable (Power Source) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Renewable (Power Source) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Renewable (Power Source) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Renewable (Power Source) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Commercial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Floating Power Plant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 16: United States Floating Power Plant Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Floating Power Plant Market in the United States by
Power Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Floating Power Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Floating Power Plant Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Floating Power Plant Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Floating Power Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Floating Power Plant Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Floating Power Plant Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 25: Canadian Floating Power Plant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Floating Power Plant Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Floating Power Plant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Floating Power Plant Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floating
Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Floating Power Plant Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Floating Power Plant Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Floating Power Plant Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Floating Power Plant Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Floating Power Plant Market by Power Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Floating Power Plant in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Floating Power Plant Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Floating Power Plant Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Floating Power Plant Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Floating Power Plant Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Floating Power Plant Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Floating Power Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 44: Floating Power Plant Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Floating Power Plant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Floating Power Plant Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Floating Power Plant Market in France by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Floating Power Plant Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis by
Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Floating Power Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Floating Power Plant Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Floating Power Plant Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Floating Power Plant Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by
Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Floating Power Plant Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Floating Power Plant Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Floating Power Plant Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Floating Power Plant Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Floating Power Plant Market by Power Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Demand for Floating Power Plant in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Floating Power Plant Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Floating Power Plant:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power
Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Floating Power Plant Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Floating Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Floating Power Plant Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Floating Power Plant Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Floating Power Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Floating Power Plant Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 75: Floating Power Plant Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Spanish Floating Power Plant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Floating Power Plant Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Floating Power Plant Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Floating Power Plant Market in Russia by Power
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Floating Power Plant Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Floating Power Plant Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 86: Floating Power Plant Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plant Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Floating Power Plant Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Floating Power Plant Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Floating Power Plant Market in Asia-Pacific by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Floating Power Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Floating Power Plant Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power
Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Floating Power Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Floating Power Plant Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Floating Power Plant Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Floating Power Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Floating Power Plant Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 108: Floating Power Plant Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Indian Floating Power Plant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Floating Power Plant Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Floating Power Plant Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power
Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 114: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Floating Power Plant Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Floating Power
Plant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Floating Power Plant Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Market
Share Analysis by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Floating Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plant Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Floating Power Plant Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Floating Power Plant Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 125: Floating Power Plant Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Floating Power Plant Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Floating Power Plant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Floating Power Plant Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Floating Power Plant Market by Power
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Floating Power Plant in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Floating Power Plant Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Floating Power Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Floating Power Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 134: Floating Power Plant Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Floating Power Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Floating Power Plant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Floating Power Plant Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Floating Power Plant Market in Brazil by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Floating Power Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Floating Power Plant Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Floating Power Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Floating Power Plant Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Floating Power Plant Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Floating Power Plant Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018
to 2025
Table 152: Floating Power Plant Market in Rest of Latin America
by Power Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Floating Power Plant Market
Share Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Floating Power Plant Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Floating Power Plant Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 156: Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Floating Power Plant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Floating Power Plant Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Floating Power Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Floating Power Plant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Floating Power Plant Historic Market
by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: Floating Power Plant Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Floating Power Plant Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Floating Power Plant Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Floating Power Plant Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Floating Power Plant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Floating Power Plant Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floating
Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Floating Power Plant Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Floating Power Plant Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Floating Power Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 173: Floating Power Plant Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Floating Power Plant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Floating Power Plant Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Floating Power Plant Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Floating Power Plant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Floating Power Plant Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Floating Power Plant Market by Power
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Floating Power Plant in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Floating Power Plant Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Floating Power Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Floating Power Plant Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Floating Power Plant Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 186: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Floating Power Plant Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Floating Power Plant Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Floating Power Plant Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Floating Power Plant Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Floating Power Plant Market
Share Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Floating Power Plant Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Floating Power Plant Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Floating Power Plant Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Floating Power Plant Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Floating Power Plant Market in Africa by Power
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Floating Power Plant Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Floating Power Plant Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 201: Floating Power Plant Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CATERPILLAR
CIEL & TERRE INTERNATIONAL
FLOATING POWER PLANT A/S
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
IDEOL SA
KYOCERA CORPORATION
MAN DIESEL & TURBO SE
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
PRINCIPLE POWER, INC.
SEATWIRL AB
SIEMENS AG
UPSOLAR GLOBAL CO., LTD.
VIKRAM SOLAR LIMITED
WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING
V. CURATED RESEARCH
