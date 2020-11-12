Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market 2020-2027 - Focus on Offshore Exploration & Production Activities Fueling Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Production Storage and Offloading - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the expected to reach $36.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

An increase in deep- and ultra-deepwater oil & gas production and increased focus on offshore exploration & production activities are the major factors propelling market growth. However, volatile oil & gas prices are hampering the development of the market.

Floating production storage and offloading is a floating service that accepts fluids like crude oil, water, and a mass of other things from a subsea and is then detached into crude oil, water, and impurities within the topsides manufacture facilities onboard. These vessels are equipped with hydrocarbon processing equipment for the separation and treatment of fluids via flexible pipelines.

Based on the propulsion, the self-propelled segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it can move without any external propulsion and the transportation cost is lower than the towed FPSOs.

By geography, South America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to modern offshore E&P developments and deepwater oil field discoveries. Brazil is anticipated to appear as a most important FPSO market in this region due to growing oil & gas activities coupled with enough government support.

Some of the key players profiled in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market include Chevron, MODEC, bW Offshore, SBM Offshore, bluewater Energy Services, Teekay, Shell, bP, Exxonmobil, Petrobras, Total S.A., bumi Armada, MISC berhad, Saipem, and Yinson Holdings.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Hull Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Double Hull

5.3 Single Hull



6 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 New-Build

6.3 Converted

6.4 Redeployed

6.5 Dynamic Positioning (DP)

6.6 Single Point Mooring (SPM)

6.7 Spread Mooring



7 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Propulsion

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Towed

7.3 Self-Propelled



8 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Usage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Deepwater

8.3 Shallow Water

8.4 Ultra-deepwater



9 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

9.3 Oil

9.4 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)



10 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Ownership

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operator

10.2.1 Large Independent

10.2.2 Leased Operator

10.2.3 National Oil Companies (NOCs)

10.2.4 Small Independent

10.3 Contractor



11 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Storage Capacity

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Small (Below 1100 MBBLs)

11.3 Medium (1100 to 2000 MBBLs)

11.4 Large (Above 2000 MBBLs)



12 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Equipment

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Chemical Injection

12.3 Seawater Injection

12.4 Fuel Gas Treatment

12.5 Crude Oil Separation

12.6 Produced Water

12.7 Nitrogen Generation



13 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Sales Channel

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Aftermarket

13.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



14 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.3 Italy

14.3.4 France

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 China

14.4.3 India

14.4.4 Australia

14.4.5 New Zealand

14.4.6 South Korea

14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5 South America

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.3 Chile

14.5.4 Rest of South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa

14.6.1 Saudi Arabia

14.6.2 UAE

14.6.3 Qatar

14.6.4 South Africa

14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launches

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 Chevron

16.2 MODEC

16.3 BW Offshore

16.4 SBM Offshore

16.5 Bluewater Energy Services

16.6 Teekay

16.7 Shell

16.8 BP

16.9 Exxonmobil

16.10 Petrobras

16.11 Total SA

16.12 Bumi Armada

16.13 MISC Berhad

16.14 Saipem

16.15 Yinson Holdings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecj9mx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

