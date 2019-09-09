Global Floating Solar Panels Market By Type, By Capacity, By Connectivity, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global Floating Solar Panels Market By Type (Stationary and Solar Tracking), By Capacity (Up to 1MW, 1MW-5MW and Above 5MW), By Connectivity (On Grid and Off Grid), By Region (APAC, North America & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813153/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global floating solar panels market is anticipated to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period.The growth of the market is backed by increasing investments in renewable energy coupled with the technological advancements.

Floating solar or FPV (Floating photovoltaic), refers to an array of solar panels on a structure that floats on a body of water, typically an artificial basin or a lake.Factors like growing energy crisis, high rate of carbon emissions, and rising concerns about environmental protection are stimulating the need for sustainable power generation, globally.

Additionally, growing number of renewable energy pacts, especially focusing on solar projects, across the world, is supporting the increased installation of solar panels or PV modules, which, in turn, is driving the floating solar panels market.

In terms of capacity, the global floating solar panels market is categorized into up to 1MW, 1MW-5MW and above 5MW. Of these, the above 5MW category occupied the largest share in the market and expected to lead the market during the forecast period as well on account of growing utility-scale investments towards the development of large-scale photovoltaic projects.

Few of the major companies operating in global floating solar panels market are Trina Solar Limited, Sharp Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, JA Solar Co., Ltd., Yingli Solar, SPG Solar, Inc., Ciel & Terre International, NOVATON AG, Solaris Synergy, Pristine Sun LLC, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global floating solar panels market size.

• To forecast global floating solar panels market based on type, capacity, connectivity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global floating solar panels market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global floating solar panels market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global floating solar panels market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Floating Solar Panels market.

Some of the leading players in global floating solar panels market are Trina Solar Limited, Sharp Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, JA Solar Co., Ltd., Yingli Solar, SPG Solar, Inc., Ciel & Terre International, NOVATON AG, Solaris Synergy, Pristine Sun LLC, among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of solar panel manufacturers and floating solar panels vendors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the floating solar panels providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major vendors across the globe.

The analyst calculated global floating solar panels market size using a top down and bottom-up approach, wherein data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Floating solar panel manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, EPC companies, and other stakeholders

• Floating solar panels companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to floating solar panels market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, vendors and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global floating solar panels market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Capacity:

o Up to 1MW

o 1MW - 5MW

o Above 5MW

• Market, by Type:

o Stationary

o Solar Tracking

• Market, by Connectivity:

o On Grid

o Off Grid

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

o Europe

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Iran



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global floating solar panels market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813153/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

