Global Floor Coatings Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global floor coatings market reached a value of US$ 2.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Floor coatings are tough, protective layers used wherein heavy surface wear or corrosion is expected. They protect the floor from moisture, cracks and provide a high-performance, smooth, and durable surface that withstands heavy loads for several years. They also assist in brightening or defining areas of facilities, marking traffic aisles, routing traffic, and covering stained concrete. As a result, they find a wide range of applications in warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing and industrial plants, showrooms, commercial and retail stores, garages, and airplane hangars across the globe.



At present, there is a considerable rise in the utilization of floor coatings in the chemical industry to ensure high-performance flooring for research and development (R&D) labs, production plants, and other facilities. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, floor coatings also provide chemical resistance, strict hygiene and adhere to safety protocols for avoiding the risks of damage, accidents and protecting the health of workers. They also have various beneficial properties, including high impact and extreme abrasion, to protect floors. Consequently, they are increasingly being utilized in the manufacturing industry around the world.

Additionally, there is a significant increase in the risk of microbial growth due to spillage in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. As these contaminants degrade the purity of the processed food, there is a rise in the demand for durable and thick floor coatings to provide a protective barrier and ensure a hygienic surface. Other major factors, including the thriving construction industry on account of rising infrastructural developments and the escalating demand for tile flooring in residential and commercial applications, are anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company and The Sherwin-Williams Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global floor coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global floor coatings market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the binder type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coating component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the floor structure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global floor coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

