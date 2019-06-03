Global Flooring Manufacturer Brings Companies Together Under One Roof As HMTX Industries

NORWALK, Conn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HMTX Industries, a $700 million global flooring manufacturer, today announced it has been formally established to bring its existing family of diverse and growing companies together under one roof for the first time. As a fourth generation, privately-owned powerhouse in the flooring space, uniting its signature brands under this new singular entity is intended to help capture and convey the shared vision, values and spirit of each of its member companies.

The HMTX family of companies, each of which will continue to operate their respective businesses as usual, is comprised of these five towers:

Halstead , the leading supplier of luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl plank flooring (VPF), one of the top performing categories, to The Home Depot in both the USA and Canada

"Today marks an exciting evolution in our company's long history, allowing us to leverage the power of our combined enterprise to further strengthen the relationships we enjoy with our customers and distributors," said Harlan Stone, Group CEO for HMTX Industries. "Together, these brands embody our core values of integrity, trust, reliability, loyalty and honesty based on a deep commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and transparency. It is this spirit that has inspired millions of people around the world to install our floors."

As part of the leadership team assembled by HMTX, Rochelle Routman will serve as the company's Chief Sustainability Officer, John Henkel will serve as Chief Financial Officer and Tiffany Davis will serve as Director of Corporate Communications.

HMTX Industries has displayed a commitment to transparency and sustainable business practices through its long-term involvement in product development and manufacturing in Asia. Each of the company's Chinese manufacturing partners has achieved the JUST social transparency label, with the Zhangjiagang facility becoming the first Chinese factory of any kind to receive such a designation, and the first such label for an LVT flooring manufacturer. To receive the JUST standard, a company must be rated on a wide range of metrics including safety, diversity, worker benefits and community engagement.

