Global Flooring Materials Market Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Soft Coverings, Resilient Flooring, Non-Resilient Flooring, and Flooring Adhesives

26 May, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flooring Materials Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the analyst covers four main product types: soft coverings, resilient flooring, non-resilient flooring, and flooring adhesives. The study discusses different end-use applications, the main products, and technologies for each type. The end-use industries for flooring materials considered in the study are residential, commercial, and industrial.
Flooring materials include any finished material covering a subfloor structure. As the largest surface in the home or office, flooring can enhance the ambiance. Several factors influence the flooring materials market worldwide, including sustainability, innovations, and geopolitical uncertainties.
The growing population and rapid urbanization drive the housing demand. Governments worldwide have started initiatives to construct housing units and commercial facilities, such as shopping malls, retail stores, and office spaces. This drives flooring materials consumption. The remodeling market will also blossom over the next 5-10 years due to the increasing demand for attractive interiors and the work-from-home trend. Many individuals will continue working remotely during the forecast period and pay more attention to their homes and interior spaces.
The COVID-19 pandemic, the US-China trade war, the ocean freight crisis, and the Russo-Ukrainian War have adversely affected the flooring materials market worldwide. The geopolitical chaos led to global supply chain disruptions, causing skyrocketing raw material prices and delivery delays. In response, manufacturers are diversifying their supply chains and looking for local procurement and long-term pricing contracts with raw material suppliers to sustain timely product manufacturing and supply.
With continuous product innovation, the flooring market caters to every consumer's needs. The market is witnessing rising demand for new products that demonstrate sustainability, ease of installation, and timely delivery. The analyst foresees the market creating growth opportunities for flooring materials manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Flooring Materials Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Trend Analysis by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-user Industry
- Trends and Analysis by End-use Industry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment by Product Type
- Competitive Environment by Region
- Competitive Environment Analysis
- Companies to Watch
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by End User
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion
- Forecast Analysis by Subregion
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings
- Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by End User
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion
- Forecast Analysis by Subregion
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product type
- Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings
- Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by End User
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion
- Forecast Analysis by Subregion
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings
- Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEASA
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion
- Forecast Analysis by Subregion
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings
- Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring
- Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Use of eCommerce Platforms for Sales and Branding
- Growth Opportunity 2: Diversification of Supply Chain with New Partnership Strategies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Sustainable Products and the Circular Economy
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt8j7a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article