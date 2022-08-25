Global Floriculture Market Report 2022: Key Players Beekenkamp, Duemmen, Syngenta Flowers & Others Driving Significant Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floriculture Market, By Flower Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floriculture market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the growing use of flowers for decorative purposes and the adoption of modern agriculture practices by farmers to increase floriculture production and make new variants of flowers are driving the growth of the global floriculture market.

The demand for cut flowers and the favorable government policies supporting the agriculture industry are also influencing the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, rising popularity of yoga and other native therapies and the use of flowers in the production of essential oils and other ayurvedic formulations are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.



Report Scope:

In this report, global floriculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Floriculture Market, By Flower Type:

Cut Flower

Loose Flower

Bedding & Garden Plants

Potted Flowering Plants

Foliage Plants

Global Floriculture Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail

Florists

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Global Floriculture Market, By Application:

Aesthetic & Decorative Purposes

Flavours & Fragrances

Natural Colors

Medicines

Others

Global Floriculture Market, By End Use:

Personal

Institutions/Events

Hotels

Restaurants & Spas

Industrial

Global Floriculture Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Ecuador

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Kenya

Ethiopia

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Floriculture Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Floriculture Market Outlook



7. North America Floriculture Market Outlook



8. Europe Floriculture Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Outlook



10. South America Floriculture Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Floriculture Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Beekenkamp Group

Danziger Group

Duemmen GmbH

FlamingoA Horticulture Investments Limited

Syngenta Flowers. Inc.

Karen Roses Company

The Kariki Group

Karuturi Global Limited

Oserian Development Company Limited

Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG

Marginpar Flower Group Holdings

Ruparelia Group

Multiflora Ltd.

Ball Horticultural Company

Carzan Flowers Limited

