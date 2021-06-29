Global Flow Batteries Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Redflow, ESS, Vionx Energy, Unienergy Technologies, EnerVault, Primus Power, Sumitomo, Electric Industries, ViZn Energy, Younicos, Primus Power

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Batteries Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flow battery report covers all batteries that are currently available commercially. The market report also analyzes the end-use segments in which flow batteries find application at both the regional and country level.



The report provides market size and estimations in terms of revenue (U.S. currency), considering 2020 as the base year with a market forecast provided from 2021 to 2026. The market size for regional and country level also is covered. The report also analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market estimations.

As the demand for energy storage technologies continues to rise due to increased electricity generation from renewable energy sources like solar and wind, players as well as the consumers are exploring different categories of batteries suited for their purpose.

Currently, Lithium-ion batteries dominate the electrochemical batteries space, whereas pumped hydro segment is still the largest segment for energy storage technologies. There are many emerging technologies such as flywheels, supercapacitors and solid state batteries among others that have specific properties and are suitable for specific applications.



Among them, flow batteries are gaining significant traction due to their suitability for large-scale storage applications. Flow batteries also are among the safest batteries and have a long life-cycle, making them highly suitable for large-scale long-term storage applications. Advancements in flow battery technologies are reducing system costs, which is another favorable indicator for flow battery users.

Furthermore, China's deployment of large-scale flow battery projects has led to speculations and optimism for the global adoption of flow batteries. However, the flow batteries industry still has not been fully commercialized due to the high installation and maintenance cost of flow batteries.



Among flow battery technologies, vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) dominate the flow battery industry due to superior technology and the product's significant adoption by China. Also, the properties of vanadium electrolyte are highly suitable for flow battery technology and attaining a long-life product cycle.

Because flow batteries require a large-scale setup and economically feasible with large-scale applications, they are suitable for grid scale-operations or at electricity generation centers. Therefore, load shifting and peaking capacity currently are the biggest application segments for flow batteries. For similar reasons, the utility segment is the largest end-use segment in the market for flow batteries.



Asia-Pacific leads all regions in flow battery consumption. China is the largest consumer of flow batteries due to significant vanadium raw material availability and the country's leading technology. In other countries, flow batteries are steadily gaining traction. Currently, several startups and small-scale industries are operating in this space.

Large-scale companies like Lockheed Martin are conducting significant research that might lead to its entry into the market for flow batteries.



Redflow, ESS Inc., Vionx Energy, Unienergy Technologies, EnerVault Corp., Primus Power, Sumitomo, Electric Industries Ltd., ViZn Energy, Younicos inc., Primus Power are major companies operating in the market for flow batteries.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Industry Overview

Batteries

General Description

Battery Technology: A Brief History

General Battery Characteristics

Voltage

Capacity

Shelf Life

Drain

Safety

Utility-Scale Electricity Storage

Overall Challenges

Flow Batteries

Flow Battery Categories

Vanadium Redox

Hybrid Flow Batteries

Battery Energy Storage: Technology Comparison

Background

Market Drivers

Rising Energy Prices

Investments: R&D and Demonstration Projects

Renewable Energy Integration

Smart Grids and Distributed Power Generation Systems

Electric Vehicles

Changing National Policies

Deregulating Electric Utility Markets

Overall Challenges: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology and Flow Batteries

Implementing Large-Scale EES

High Capital Costs

Regulatory Challenges

Overall Growth Barriers: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology and Flow Batteries

Conservatism in the Utility Industry

Large-Scale Demonstration Projects

Competition

Energy Loss During Storage

Economic Risk

Drawbacks

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Battery Technology

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery

Zinc-Bromine Flow Battery

Other Flow Batteries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Load Shifting

Peaking Capacity

Microgrid Formation

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use

Utility

Commercial

Residential

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Key Players and Industry Competition

Recent Developments

Key Players

Chapter 9 Battery R&D Organizations



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

American Vanadium

Enervault Corp.

Ensync Inc.

ESS Inc.

Imergy Power Systems

Invinity Energy Systems Plc

Prudent Energy

Primus Power

Redflow Ltd.

Schmid Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Unienergy Technologies Llc

Vionx Energy Corp.

Vizn Energy

Younicos Inc.

Manufacturers: Related Components

ABB Ltd.

Alevo U.S.

Axion Power International Inc.

Bosch Group

Dynapower Energy Management

Furukawa Battery

GE Energy Storage

Green Charge Networks

Greensmith Energy Management Systems

Hudson Clean Energy Partners

JLM Energy Inc.

Outback Power

S&C Electric Co.

Sharp

Siemens Energy

Stem Inc.

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba Power Generation Division

Xtreme Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ehizu

