Global Flow Batteries Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Redflow, ESS, Vionx Energy, Unienergy Technologies, EnerVault, Primus Power, Sumitomo, Electric Industries, ViZn Energy, Younicos, Primus Power
Jun 29, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Batteries Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The flow battery report covers all batteries that are currently available commercially. The market report also analyzes the end-use segments in which flow batteries find application at both the regional and country level.
The report provides market size and estimations in terms of revenue (U.S. currency), considering 2020 as the base year with a market forecast provided from 2021 to 2026. The market size for regional and country level also is covered. The report also analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market estimations.
As the demand for energy storage technologies continues to rise due to increased electricity generation from renewable energy sources like solar and wind, players as well as the consumers are exploring different categories of batteries suited for their purpose.
Currently, Lithium-ion batteries dominate the electrochemical batteries space, whereas pumped hydro segment is still the largest segment for energy storage technologies. There are many emerging technologies such as flywheels, supercapacitors and solid state batteries among others that have specific properties and are suitable for specific applications.
Among them, flow batteries are gaining significant traction due to their suitability for large-scale storage applications. Flow batteries also are among the safest batteries and have a long life-cycle, making them highly suitable for large-scale long-term storage applications. Advancements in flow battery technologies are reducing system costs, which is another favorable indicator for flow battery users.
Furthermore, China's deployment of large-scale flow battery projects has led to speculations and optimism for the global adoption of flow batteries. However, the flow batteries industry still has not been fully commercialized due to the high installation and maintenance cost of flow batteries.
Among flow battery technologies, vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) dominate the flow battery industry due to superior technology and the product's significant adoption by China. Also, the properties of vanadium electrolyte are highly suitable for flow battery technology and attaining a long-life product cycle.
Because flow batteries require a large-scale setup and economically feasible with large-scale applications, they are suitable for grid scale-operations or at electricity generation centers. Therefore, load shifting and peaking capacity currently are the biggest application segments for flow batteries. For similar reasons, the utility segment is the largest end-use segment in the market for flow batteries.
Asia-Pacific leads all regions in flow battery consumption. China is the largest consumer of flow batteries due to significant vanadium raw material availability and the country's leading technology. In other countries, flow batteries are steadily gaining traction. Currently, several startups and small-scale industries are operating in this space.
Large-scale companies like Lockheed Martin are conducting significant research that might lead to its entry into the market for flow batteries.
Redflow, ESS Inc., Vionx Energy, Unienergy Technologies, EnerVault Corp., Primus Power, Sumitomo, Electric Industries Ltd., ViZn Energy, Younicos inc., Primus Power are major companies operating in the market for flow batteries.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Industry Overview
- Batteries
- General Description
- Battery Technology: A Brief History
- General Battery Characteristics
- Voltage
- Capacity
- Shelf Life
- Drain
- Safety
- Utility-Scale Electricity Storage
- Overall Challenges
- Flow Batteries
- Flow Battery Categories
- Vanadium Redox
- Hybrid Flow Batteries
- Battery Energy Storage: Technology Comparison
- Background
- Market Drivers
- Rising Energy Prices
- Investments: R&D and Demonstration Projects
- Renewable Energy Integration
- Smart Grids and Distributed Power Generation Systems
- Electric Vehicles
- Changing National Policies
- Deregulating Electric Utility Markets
- Overall Challenges: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology and Flow Batteries
- Implementing Large-Scale EES
- High Capital Costs
- Regulatory Challenges
- Overall Growth Barriers: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology and Flow Batteries
- Conservatism in the Utility Industry
- Large-Scale Demonstration Projects
- Competition
- Energy Loss During Storage
- Economic Risk
- Drawbacks
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Battery Technology
- Vanadium Redox Flow Battery
- Zinc-Bromine Flow Battery
- Other Flow Batteries
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Load Shifting
- Peaking Capacity
- Microgrid Formation
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Utility
- Commercial
- Residential
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
- Key Players and Industry Competition
- Recent Developments
- Key Players
Chapter 9 Battery R&D Organizations
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- American Vanadium
- Enervault Corp.
- Ensync Inc.
- ESS Inc.
- Imergy Power Systems
- Invinity Energy Systems Plc
- Prudent Energy
- Primus Power
- Redflow Ltd.
- Schmid Group
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Unienergy Technologies Llc
- Vionx Energy Corp.
- Vizn Energy
- Younicos Inc.
- Manufacturers: Related Components
- ABB Ltd.
- Alevo U.S.
- Axion Power International Inc.
- Bosch Group
- Dynapower Energy Management
- Furukawa Battery
- GE Energy Storage
- Green Charge Networks
- Greensmith Energy Management Systems
- Hudson Clean Energy Partners
- JLM Energy Inc.
- Outback Power
- S&C Electric Co.
- Sharp
- Siemens Energy
- Stem Inc.
- Sunverge Energy
- Toshiba Power Generation Division
- Xtreme Power
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ehizu
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article