Global Flow Chemistry Market 2019-2023

The flow chemistry process involves the formulation of a chemical compound in a continuous flowing stream. This flow chemistry market analysis considers sales from both flow photochemistry and flow electrochemistry segments for petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, polymers, agrochemicals, fine chemicals, other chemicals, and other applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of flow chemistry in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the petrochemicals market segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. The rising demand for petrochemicals from various industries is increasing the deployment of various flow reactors in the petrochemicals industry. This factor will significantly help the petrochemicals market segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global flow chemistry report has observed market growth factors such as the growing demand for bulk chemicals, economic benefits of using flow chemistry, and increasing demand for microreactor systems. However, challenges such as high spending on R&D, safety issues related to continuous flow chemistry process, and higher preference for batch production process may hamper the growth of the flow chemistry industry over the forecast period.







Chemicals such as acids, bases, and alcohols are manufactured in bulk by fertilizers, food and beverages, and other industries. These chemicals are manufactured using continuously stirred tank reactors, microwave systems, plug flow reactors, and microreactor systems to formulate the desired final compounds such as fertilizers. End-products such as fertilizers are in high demand across the world. Therefore, the rising demand for bulk chemicals will increase sales of chemical flow reactors, boosting the market growth. The market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.



The rising need to reduce carbon emission and the depleting fossil fuels are increasing the need for biodiesel. As a result, there is ongoing R&D on methods to produce biodiesel. In line with this, the use of flow reactors to manufacture biodiesel from waste has been proven effective for large quantity production. Therefore, increasing global biodiesel production will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global flow chemistry market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flow chemistry producers, which include AM Technology, Biotage AB, Chemtrix BV, Corning Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.



Also, the flow chemistry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



