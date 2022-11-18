Global Flow Cytometry Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases and Rising Advancements in Flow Cytometry Techniques Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product & Service (Analyzer, Sorter, Consumables, Software), Application ((Research - Immunology, Stem cell), (Clinical - Hematology)), End user (Biotech, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027 from USD 4.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1%

The rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, cancer & autoimmune diseases across the globe is increasing the adoption of flow cytometry for diagnosis hence projecting market growth. Additionally, the launch of technologically advent products is furthermore likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Instruments segment held a substantial share in the global flow cytometry market in 2021.

Based on products & services, the market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, services, software and accessories. The reagents & consumables segment held a dominant share in the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue dominance during the forecast period.

The launch of new reagents & consumables in the market which are making research grow at a faster pace is likely to drive segmental growth. In November 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), launched StarBright UltraViolet 400 Dye, fluorescent nanoparticles designed for use with a UV laser in flow cytometry applications.

Research applications segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on end user, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and industrial applications.

The strong focus of key market players in the clinical applications of flow cytometry is likely to project segmental growth. For instance, in October 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)(US), in collaboration with Christian Medical College Vellore (India) launched its second Center of Excellence (CoE) in flow cytometry for clinical research in India.

North America held a dominant share in 2021.

Geographically, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the major share of the flow cytometry market. North America held a dominant share owing to the presence of key market players coupled with increased adoption of flow cytometry in research applications in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to increased research funding and adoption of flow cytometry in clinical applications.

Competitive landscape

The prominent players in the flow cytometry market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Luminex Corporation (US).

Premium Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases and Rising Advancements in Flow Cytometry Techniques Drive Market Growth

Reagents & Consumables Segment Accounted for Largest Share in 2021

Cell-based Flow Cytometry Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of HIV/Aids and Cancer

Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research Activities

Use of Flow Cytometry in Regenerative Medicine

Growing Public-Private Initiatives in Immunology and Immuno-Oncology Research

Technological Advancements in Flow Cytometry Instruments

Restraints

High Product Cost

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Public-Private Funding Initiatives in Stem Cell Research

Adoption of Recombinant DNA Technology for Antibody Production

Challenges

Complexities Related to Reagent Development

Shortage of Well-Trained and Skilled Professionals

Patent Analysis



Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Role in Ecosystem

Regulatory Assessment

Stringent FDA Requirements

Analyte-Specific Reagent Rule

Limitations in Validation Protocols for Cell-based Assays

Absence of Test Guidelines on Cell-based Fluorescence Assays

IVD Ce Mark Approvals

US: Reimbursement Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players

BD

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Luminex Corporation (A Diasorin Company)

Biomerieux SA

Cytonome/St, LLC.

Sartorius AG

Cytek Biosciences

Union Biometrica, Inc.

Other Players

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Stratedigm, Inc.

Nanocellect Biomedical, Inc.

On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC.

Bennubio Inc.

Orflo Technologies

Bay Bioscience Co. Ltd.

Cytobuoy B.V.

Biolegend, Inc.

