Global Flow Cytometry Market Outlook 2020-2025: Growing Presence in Emerging Countries, Evolving Pipeline for Stem Cell Research, Evolution of Tandem Flow Cytometry Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents, Consumables, Software), End user (Academia, Research Labs, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharma-Biotech Cos), Application - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 6,377.3 million by 2025 from USD 3,952.1 million, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. In this report, the flow cytometry market is categorized on the basis of technology, product & service, application, end-user, and region.



The key factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in flow cytometers, the increasing adoption of flow cytometry in research and clinical trials, growing focus on immunology and immuno-oncology research, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software, high incidence and prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of novel products.



The bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based. In 2019, the cell-based flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.



The reagents and consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019-2025.



On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software, and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end-users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities).



The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2025)



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2019 followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing participation of China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Flow Cytometry: Market Overview

4.2 Flow Cytometry Products & Services Market, 2019 vs. 2025

4.3 Market, By Application, 2019 vs. 2025

4.4 Market, By End-user, 2019 vs. 2025

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incorporation of AI Platforms in Flow Cytometry Workflows and Advancements in Flow Cytometry Software

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research and Academia

5.2.1.4 Growing Public-Private Initiatives in the Field of Immunology and Immuno-Oncology Research

5.2.1.5 Rising Global Incidence and Prevalence of HIV/AIDS and Cancer

5.2.1.6 Increased Availability of Application-Specific Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Significant Product Costs

5.2.2.2 Limited Purchasing Power of End-users in Emerging Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market Presence in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Evolving Pipeline for Stem Cell Research

5.2.3.3 Adoption of Recombinant DNA Technology for Antibody Production

5.2.3.4 Evolution of Tandem Flow Cytometry Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inadequate Infrastructure for Research in Emerging Countries

5.2.4.2 Complexities Related to Reagent Development

5.2.4.3 Dearth of Well-Trained and Skilled Professionals

5.3 Regulatory Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent FDA Requirements

5.3.2 Stringent Analyte-Specific Reagent Rule

5.3.3 Lack of Well-Defined Validation Protocols for Cell-Based Assays

5.3.4 Absence of Established Laboratory-Developed Test Guidelines on Cell-Based Fluorescence Assays

5.3.5 Greater Global Recognition for IVD-CE Mark Approvals

5.4 US Reimbursement Scenario



6 Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

6.2.1 Research & Development on Novel Therapeutic Agents Will Drive the Growth of the Cell-Based Market

6.3 Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

6.3.1 Procedural Advantages of Bead-Based Flow Cytometry Have Driven Market Growth



7 Flow Cytometry Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents & Consumables

7.2.1 Reagents and Consumables Will Generate the Highest Revenue in the Flow Cytometry Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Flow Cytometry Instruments

7.3.1 Cell Analyzers

7.3.1.1 High-Range Cell Analyzers

7.3.1.1.1 High-Range Cell Analyzers Account for the Largest Share of the Cell Analyzers Market

7.3.1.2 Mid-Range Cell Analyzers

7.3.1.2.1 Wide Availability of Compact and High-Performance Analyzers in This Price Range Support Market Growth

7.3.1.3 Low-Range Cell Analyzers

7.3.1.3.1 Low-Range Analyzers Find Significant Adoption Among Price-Sensitive End Users

7.3.2 Cell Sorters

7.3.2.1 High-Range Cell Sorters

7.3.2.1.1 High-Range Cell Sorters Dominate the Market

7.3.2.2 Mid-Range Cell Sorters

7.3.2.2.1 Product Launches and the Cost-Efficiency of Mid-Range Sorters Have Enabled the Growth of This Market Segment

7.3.2.3 Low-Range Cell Sorters

7.3.2.3.1 Increasing Commercialization of Affordable Products has Driven the Adoption of Low-Range Cell Sorters

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Custom Flow Cytometry Assay Development Services Have Helped in the Advancement of Research, Especially in Cell Biology

7.5 Software

7.5.1 Availability of A Wide Range of Analysis Software and Advancements are Driving Market Growth

7.6 Accessories



8 Flow Cytometry Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Applications

8.2.1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

8.2.1.1 Drug Discovery

8.2.1.1.1 Wide Usage of Flow Cytometry in Drug Discovery is the Primary Driver of Market Growth

8.2.1.2 Stem Cell Research

8.2.1.2.1 Accuracy and Precision of Flow Cytometry Have Made It A Prominent Tool in Stem Cell Research

8.2.1.3 In Vitro Toxicity Testing

8.2.1.3.1 Need to Reduce Time and Cost of Drug Development Processes Will Be A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

8.2.2 Immunology

8.2.2.1 Flow Cytometry Plays A Vital Role in Immunology Studies

8.2.3 Cell Sorting

8.2.3.1 Increase in Cell-Based Research Activity has Boosted Growth in This Application Segment

8.2.4 Apoptosis

8.2.4.1 Flow Cytometry Techniques are Used to Identify Changes Occurring During Apoptosis

8.2.5 Cell Cycle Analysis

8.2.5.1 Any Abnormality in Dna Content Can Be Detected Using Flow Cytometry

8.2.6 Cell Viability

8.2.6.1 Cell Viability is A Key Parameter Studied Using Flow Cytometry

8.2.7 Cell Counting

8.2.7.1 Flow Cytometry Allows for Easy Differentiation of Cells Via Scattering Or Staining

8.2.8 Other Research Applications

8.3 Clinical Applications

8.3.1 Cancer

8.3.1.1 Cancer Applications Include the Determination of Tumor Malignancy and Chromosome Enumeration

8.3.2 Hematology

8.3.2.1 Flow Cytometry Can Help Identify A Wide Variety of Cell Surfaces and Cytoplasmic Antigens

8.3.3 Immunodeficiency Diseases

8.3.3.1 Flow Cytometry Allows for Simultaneous, Multi-Parametric Cell Analysis

8.3.4 Organ Transplantation

8.3.4.1 Use of Flow Cytometry to Reduce Organ Rejection Rates has Contributed to Market Growth

8.3.5 Other Clinical Applications

8.4 Industrial Applications

8.4.1 Wide End-User Base Will Drive Market Growth



9 Flow Cytometry Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic & Research Institutes

9.2.1 Growing Number of Research Projects Through Industry-Academia Collaborations to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

9.3.1 Rising Awareness and Disease Prevalence Have Sustained the Demand for Flow Cytometry in Hospitals

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Increase in Drug Discovery Activities to Drive Market Growth



10 Flow Cytometry Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2018)

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2018)

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Starting Blocks

11.4.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Competitive Scenario (2016-2019)

11.5.1 Key Product Launches and Approvals (2016-2019)

11.5.2 Key Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2016-2019)

11.5.3 Key Acquisitions (2016-2019)

11.5.4 Key Expansions (2016-2019)

11.6 Global Market Share Analysis, Top Three Market Players (2018)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.2 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4 Merck KGaA

12.5 Luminex Corporation

12.6 Agilent Technologies

12.7 Sony Biotechnology (A Subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America)

12.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.9 Miltenyi Biotec

12.10 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Enzo Biochem)

12.11 Sysmex Partec (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

12.12 bioMerieux S.A.

12.13 Cytonome/St, LLC

12.14 Stratedigm, Inc.

12.15 Apogee Flow Systems

12.16 Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

12.17 Other Companies

12.17.1 Sartorius AG

12.17.2 Union Biometrica, Inc.

12.17.3 Nanocellect Biomedical, Inc.

12.17.4 On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.



