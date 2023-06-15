Global Flow Cytometry Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Advancements in Technology Drive $9 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Cytometry Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market value was USD 4.9 billion in 2022, driven by the rising adoption of flow cytometry in clinical and research settings across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 9.6 billion by 2031.



Flow Cytometry Introduction



Flow cytometry is a powerful and versatile technology used for the analysis and sorting of cells and particles in suspension, based on their physical and chemical properties. By employing a combination of fluid dynamics, lasers, and detectors, flow cytometry enables the rapid and high-throughput analysis of multiple cellular parameters simultaneously.

This technique has become an indispensable tool in various fields of biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery, with applications ranging from immunophenotyping and cell cycle analysis to the detection of rare cell populations and biomarkers.



Flow Cytometry Market Scenario



The global flow cytometry market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for precision medicine, and the growing adoption of flow cytometry in clinical and research settings. Key market players are continuously developing innovative instruments, reagents, and software solutions to address the evolving needs of researchers and clinicians, making flow cytometry more accessible, efficient, and accurate.



The adoption of flow cytometry has been steadily increasing across various segments of biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in flow cytometry technology, and an increasing focus on precision medicine have contributed to the widespread adoption of flow cytometry.



North America: The largest market for flow cytometry, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong focus on research and innovation, and widespread adoption of flow cytometry in clinical and research settings.



Europe: The second-largest market, with strong investments in research and development, and a growing demand for precision medicine and advanced diagnostic tools.



Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of advanced diagnostic technologies, and rising investments in biomedical research.



Flow Cytometry Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Components

Platforms

Instrument's

Sorters

Replaceable Components

Filters

Lasers

Detectors

Others

Reagents and Consumables

Antibodies

Dyes

Beads

Others

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Technology

Cell Based Flow Cytometry

Bead Based Flow Cytometry

Market Breakup by Application

Research

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Discovery

In Vitro Toxicity

Stem Cell

Apoptosis

Cell Sorting

Cell Cycle Analysis

Immunology

Cell Viability

Industrial

Clinical

Cancer

Organ Transplantation

Immunodeficiency

Hematology

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Research Labs

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Clinical Testing Laboratories

Blood bank

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Key Trends in the Flow Cytometry Market



Some of the key trends in the market are as follows:

Technological advancements: The development of new flow cytometry instruments, reagents, and software has led to increased sensitivity, resolution, and throughput, enabling researchers to obtain more accurate and detailed information from their samples

Multiparameter analysis: The ability to analyze multiple cellular parameters simultaneously has expanded the scope and applications of flow cytometry, making it a powerful tool for research and diagnostics

Integration with other technologies: The integration of flow cytometry with other analytical techniques, such as mass spectrometry and imaging, has created new opportunities for multiplexed analysis and in-depth characterization of cells and particles

Expansion into emerging markets: The flow cytometry market is expanding into emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America , due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for advanced diagnostic technologies

Flow Cytometry Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Luminex Corporation

Sony Biotechnology Inc

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd

Cytek Biosciences

bioMerieux SA

Merck KGaA

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc

Miltenyi Biotec

Takara Bio Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

CellKraft Biotech Pvt. Ltd

Sartorius AG

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Bay bioscience Co., Ltd

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc

CytoBuoy b.v.,

ORFLO Technologies

IKEDA SCIENTIFIC Co., Ltd

BioLegend, Inc., II-VI Incorporated

Enzo Biochem Inc

Union Biometrica, Inc

Cytonome/ST, LLC, Stratedigm, Inc

NanoCellect Biomedical

BennuBio Inc

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. Corporation

Enzo Biochem Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

2 Executive Summary



3 Global Flow Cytometry Market Overview



4 Global Flow Cytometry Market Landscape



5 Global Flow Cytometry Market Dynamics



6 Global Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation



7 North America Flow Cytometry Market



8 Europe Flow Cytometry Market



9 Asia Pacific Flow Cytometry Market



10 Latin America Flow Cytometry Market



11 Middle East and Africa Flow Cytometry Market



12 Patent Analysis



13 Grants Analysis



14 Funding Analysis



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



16 Regulatory Framework



17 Supplier Landscape



18 Global Flow Cytometry Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

