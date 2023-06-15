Global Flow Cytometry Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Advancements in Technology Drive $9 Billion Industry

15 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET
The "Global Flow Cytometry Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report
The global flow cytometry market value was USD 4.9 billion in 2022, driven by the rising adoption of flow cytometry in clinical and research settings across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 9.6 billion by 2031.
Flow Cytometry Introduction
Flow cytometry is a powerful and versatile technology used for the analysis and sorting of cells and particles in suspension, based on their physical and chemical properties. By employing a combination of fluid dynamics, lasers, and detectors, flow cytometry enables the rapid and high-throughput analysis of multiple cellular parameters simultaneously.
This technique has become an indispensable tool in various fields of biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery, with applications ranging from immunophenotyping and cell cycle analysis to the detection of rare cell populations and biomarkers.
Flow Cytometry Market Scenario
The global flow cytometry market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for precision medicine, and the growing adoption of flow cytometry in clinical and research settings. Key market players are continuously developing innovative instruments, reagents, and software solutions to address the evolving needs of researchers and clinicians, making flow cytometry more accessible, efficient, and accurate.
The adoption of flow cytometry has been steadily increasing across various segments of biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in flow cytometry technology, and an increasing focus on precision medicine have contributed to the widespread adoption of flow cytometry.
North America: The largest market for flow cytometry, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong focus on research and innovation, and widespread adoption of flow cytometry in clinical and research settings.
Europe: The second-largest market, with strong investments in research and development, and a growing demand for precision medicine and advanced diagnostic tools.
Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of advanced diagnostic technologies, and rising investments in biomedical research.
Flow Cytometry Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Components
- Platforms
- Instrument's
- Sorters
Replaceable Components
- Filters
- Lasers
- Detectors
- Others
Reagents and Consumables
- Antibodies
- Dyes
- Beads
- Others
- Software
- Services
Market Breakup by Technology
- Cell Based Flow Cytometry
- Bead Based Flow Cytometry
Market Breakup by Application
Research
- Pharmaceuticals
- Drug Discovery
- In Vitro Toxicity
- Stem Cell
- Apoptosis
- Cell Sorting
- Cell Cycle Analysis
- Immunology
- Cell Viability
- Industrial
Clinical
- Cancer
- Organ Transplantation
- Immunodeficiency
- Hematology
Market Breakup by End User
- Hospitals
- Research Labs
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Clinical Testing Laboratories
- Blood bank
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Key Trends in the Flow Cytometry Market
Some of the key trends in the market are as follows:
- Technological advancements: The development of new flow cytometry instruments, reagents, and software has led to increased sensitivity, resolution, and throughput, enabling researchers to obtain more accurate and detailed information from their samples
- Multiparameter analysis: The ability to analyze multiple cellular parameters simultaneously has expanded the scope and applications of flow cytometry, making it a powerful tool for research and diagnostics
- Integration with other technologies: The integration of flow cytometry with other analytical techniques, such as mass spectrometry and imaging, has created new opportunities for multiplexed analysis and in-depth characterization of cells and particles
- Expansion into emerging markets: The flow cytometry market is expanding into emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for advanced diagnostic technologies
Flow Cytometry Market: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Luminex Corporation
- Sony Biotechnology Inc
- Apogee Flow Systems Ltd
- Cytek Biosciences
- bioMerieux SA
- Merck KGaA
- Elabscience Biotechnology Inc
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Takara Bio Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- CellKraft Biotech Pvt. Ltd
- Sartorius AG
- NeoGenomics Laboratories
- Bay bioscience Co., Ltd
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc
- CytoBuoy b.v.,
- ORFLO Technologies
- IKEDA SCIENTIFIC Co., Ltd
- BioLegend, Inc., II-VI Incorporated
- Enzo Biochem Inc
- Union Biometrica, Inc
- Cytonome/ST, LLC, Stratedigm, Inc
- NanoCellect Biomedical
- BennuBio Inc
- Nexcelom Bioscience LLC
- On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. Corporation
- Enzo Biochem Inc
