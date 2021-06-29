Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market with COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio

Our exclusive report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior

Request a Free Sample Report

The report on the flower and ornamental plants market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of flowers and plants for decorative & aesthetic purposes.

The flower and ornamental plants market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth in floriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flower and ornamental plants market covers the following areas:

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Sizing

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Forecast

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Analysis

Download a free sample of the report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43042

Companies Mentioned

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Astra Fund Holland BV

Ball Horticultural Co.

Dutch Flower Group

Farplants Sales Ltd.

FTD LLC

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

Monrovia Nursery Co.

Royal FloraHolland

Sakata Seed Corp.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market - Global commercial water treatment equipment market is segmented by application (retail, hospitality, education, food service, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Water Network Market - Global smart water network market is segmented by technology (smart meter, monitoring and control, communication network, and data management) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem



Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition



Market segment analysis



Market size 2019



Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers



Bargaining power of suppliers



Threat of new entrants



Threat of substitutes



Threat of rivalry



Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments



Comparison by Product



Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments



Comparison by End-user



Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation



Geographic comparison



APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



Key leading countries



Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers



Volume driver - Demand led growth



Volume driver - Supply led growth



Volume driver - External factors



Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets



Price driver - Inflation



Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units



Market challenges



Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview



Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered



Market positioning of vendors



1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.



Astra Fund Holland BV



Ball Horticultural Co.



Dutch Flower Group



Farplants Sales Ltd.



FTD LLC



Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.



Monrovia Nursery Co.



Royal FloraHolland



Sakata Seed Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report



Currency conversion rates for US$



Research methodology



List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio