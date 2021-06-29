Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market with COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio
Jun 29, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The flower and ornamental plants market is poised to grow by USD 28.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Our exclusive report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior
Request a Free Sample Report
The report on the flower and ornamental plants market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of flowers and plants for decorative & aesthetic purposes.
The flower and ornamental plants market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth in floriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flower and ornamental plants market covers the following areas:
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Sizing
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Forecast
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Analysis
Download a free sample of the report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43042
Companies Mentioned
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
- Astra Fund Holland BV
- Ball Horticultural Co.
- Dutch Flower Group
- Farplants Sales Ltd.
- FTD LLC
- Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.
- Monrovia Nursery Co.
- Royal FloraHolland
- Sakata Seed Corp.
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market - Global commercial water treatment equipment market is segmented by application (retail, hospitality, education, food service, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Smart Water Network Market - Global smart water network market is segmented by technology (smart meter, monitoring and control, communication network, and data management) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
- Astra Fund Holland BV
- Ball Horticultural Co.
- Dutch Flower Group
- Farplants Sales Ltd.
- FTD LLC
- Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.
- Monrovia Nursery Co.
- Royal FloraHolland
- Sakata Seed Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article