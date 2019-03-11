Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market Report 2019: Global Economy to Optimally Consume Energy and Reduce the Emission of Pollutants to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Analyzer Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flue gas analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% to reach US$841.162 million by 2024, from US$575.731 million in 2018.



The focus of the global economy to optimally consume energy and reduce the emission of pollutants is significantly driving the flue gas analyzer market as it enables optimal combustion. Simultaneously, the reduction in the combustion level allows the manufacturers to generate higher margins by making significant savings on fuel cost, which is further supplementing the growth of the flue gas analyzer market. Moreover, the growing number of energy and oil projects is anticipated to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.



Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, and Ametek, Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Type

5.1. Portable

5.2. On-Line



6. Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Technology

6.1. Zirconia

6.2. Electrochemical

6.3. Infrared

6.4. Paramagnetic



7. Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. Energy & Power

7.2. Oil & Gas

7.3. Chemical

7.4. Paper

7.5. Metallurgy

7.6. Others



8. Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Emerson Electric Co.

10.2. ABB

10.3. Ametek, Inc.

10.4. Testo Se & Co. Kgaa

10.5. Kane International Limited

10.6. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

10.7. Drgerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

10.8. Opsis Ab

10.9. Tenova Goodfellow, Inc.

10.10. Whler Technik Gmbh



