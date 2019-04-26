Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market 2019-2023 with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, General Electric, Hamon, John Wood Group, & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Dominating
The "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The flue gas desulfurization system market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
The implementation of new emission norms in industries will foster the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market growth in the forthcoming years. The use of FGD systems will continuously check and reduce the pollutants from flue gases, which, further can cause chronic lung diseases.
Regulatory bodies are also increasing their pressure on industries for reducing emission from their production processes. As a result, the implementation of such regulations further increases the demand for FGD systems as non-compliance will result in substantial penalties. This will further boost the FGD systems market growth in the upcoming years.
Market Overview
Rise in number of refinery projects
One of the growth drivers of the global flue gas desulfurization system market is the rise in number of refinery projects. The rise in number of refinery projects will directly increase the demand for FGD system in refineries in the oil and gas industry, which is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Growing preferences for clean power generation
One of the challenges in the growth of the global flue gas desulfurization system market is the growing preferences for clean power generation. The focus on solar and wind power generation, which have been registering strong growth, also reduces the use of FGS system in power generation.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many vendors in the market are deploying measures to solve the issues that are inherent to FGD systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Wet FGD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Dry FGD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising preference for dry FGD technology
- Availability of efficient ammonia desulfurization (EADS) technology as alternative to limestone-gypsum-based FGD
- New advances in FGD systems
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
- General Electric
- Hamon
- John Wood Group Plc (Amec Foster Wheeler)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
