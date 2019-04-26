Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market 2019-2023 with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, General Electric, Hamon, John Wood Group, & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flue gas desulfurization system market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



The implementation of new emission norms in industries will foster the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market growth in the forthcoming years. The use of FGD systems will continuously check and reduce the pollutants from flue gases, which, further can cause chronic lung diseases.



Regulatory bodies are also increasing their pressure on industries for reducing emission from their production processes. As a result, the implementation of such regulations further increases the demand for FGD systems as non-compliance will result in substantial penalties. This will further boost the FGD systems market growth in the upcoming years.



Market Overview



Rise in number of refinery projects



One of the growth drivers of the global flue gas desulfurization system market is the rise in number of refinery projects. The rise in number of refinery projects will directly increase the demand for FGD system in refineries in the oil and gas industry, which is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Growing preferences for clean power generation



One of the challenges in the growth of the global flue gas desulfurization system market is the growing preferences for clean power generation. The focus on solar and wind power generation, which have been registering strong growth, also reduces the use of FGS system in power generation.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many vendors in the market are deploying measures to solve the issues that are inherent to FGD systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Wet FGD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dry FGD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising preference for dry FGD technology

Availability of efficient ammonia desulfurization (EADS) technology as alternative to limestone-gypsum-based FGD

New advances in FGD systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

General Electric

Hamon

John Wood Group Plc (Amec Foster Wheeler)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

