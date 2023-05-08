Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Report 2023: Increased Construction and Reconstruction Activities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flue gas treatment systems market is expected to grow from $64.40 billion in 2022 to $68.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The flue gas treatment systems market is expected to grow to $84.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Major players in the market are AMEC Foster Wheeler plc, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Doosan Lentjes, FLSmidth & Company A/S, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Limited, Thermax Limited, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Siemens AG, Agilis Technology, Classifier Milling Systems, John Wood Group plc, KSB SE & Co KGaA, Howden Group Limited, and Sodimate.

Flue gas treatment systems refer to the equipment, which consists of a bag filter, a dry reactor, and a multi-cyclone that collects any remaining pollutants and makes sure that emissions meet strict emission regulations. The flue gas treatment systems are used to purify the gas generated by energy from waste before it is released into the environment.

The main pollutant control systems of flue gas treatment systems are pollutant control system, particulate control, flue gas desulfurization, denox, mercury control, and others. Particulate control refers to apparatus that employs physical means of separation rather than chemical separation procedures because particle matter is large enough to be "caught" in this way.

The business types are system, service, and other business types. The various end-use industries involved power, cement, iron and steel, non-ferrous metal, chemical and petrochemical, and other end-use industries (glass, pharmaceuticals, and pulp and paper).

The technological breakthrough is a key trend gaining popularity in the flue gas treatment systems market. Major companies operating in the flue gas treatment systems market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

In April 2022, Axens SA, a Spain-based technology, product, and service provider for the gas, petrochemical, and alternative fuel industries acquired FlowVision for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Flowvision's DeNOx business is expected to strengthen Axens' Air Pollution Control offering and enables the company to better serve its customers by providing them with sustainable solutions, integrated with its processes and equipment. FlowVision is a Denmark-based engineering firm specializing in emission abatement systems for reducing nitrogen oxides in industrial flue gas.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flue gas treatment systems market in 2022. The regions covered in the flue gas treatment systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the flue gas treatment systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The increased construction and reconstruction activities are expected to propel the flue gas treatment systems market growth going forward. The construction and reconstruction activities involve clearing land, grading, digging, filling, and any other work related to the building, assembling, altering, installing, or equipping structures, roadways, or their ancillaries. A flue gas treatment system is helpful in construction activities by removing cement that emits about one tonne of carbon dioxide into the environment.

For instance, in 2022, according to a report published by the United States Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, total construction spending in June 2022 is estimated at $1,762.3 billion, up 1.5% from $1,628.0 billion in June 2021. Further, in 2022, construction spending was $848.2 billion in the first six months 2022, up 10.7% from $766.0 billion for the same period in 2021. Therefore, the increased construction and reconstruction activities are driving the growth of the flue gas treatment systems market.

