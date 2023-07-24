Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market to 2033, Driven by Technological Advancements and Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure

24 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market by Pollution Control System, Business Type, End-Use Industry, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market is anticipated to witness significant growth, with the market size poised to hit USD 21,047.5 million in 2022. It is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.75% over the period of 2023-2033.
Key drivers influencing this growth include environmental concerns, rising energy demand, technological advancements, and expansion of the healthcare infrastructure.
Despite potential hurdles like high installation and maintenance costs, skilled labor shortage, and slow adoption rates, the market continues to make strides forward.
The approval and launch of new products, such as GE Power's Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization (WFGD) system in December 2021, and Ducon Technologies' Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system in September 2021, further add to the market's impetus.
Market Segmentation
By Pollution Control System:
- Fuel Gas Desulfurization Systems
- DeNOX Systems
- Particulate Control Systems
- Others
By Business Type:
- System
- Service
- Others
By End-User Industry:
- Power
- Iron and Steel
- Cement
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Non-ferrous Metal
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
Key Players in the Market
The market is peppered with several significant players, including:
- Agilis Technology
- Doosan Lentjes
- Clyde Bergemann Power Group
- General Electric
- Marsulex Environmental Technologies
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
- Thermax Limited
These companies are deploying various strategic methods to gain a competitive edge. Key tactics involve forming strategic alliances, collaborations, and agreements with other businesses and research institutes. For example, General Electric's acquisition of the Swedish firm Hamon Research-Cottrell in December 2021 and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems' contract to provide flue gas desulfurization equipment for two coal-fired power stations in Poland in October 2021.
