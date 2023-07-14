Global Fluid Management Systems Market to Witness Exponential Growth, Projected to Reach $30.9 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fluid Management Systems estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Disposables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR



The Fluid Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medline Industries, LP

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Discussing Prognosis: Here's What Every Stakeholder Should Know About the Pandemic & the Global Economy

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

Fluid Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fluid Management Systems - Overview, Importance & Benefits

Rising Healthcare Burden Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Fluid Management Systems Market

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ubiquity of Fluid Administration in Hospitals Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Importance of Intravenous Fluid Regulation Brings Fluid Management Devices Into The Spotlight

Expanding Infusion Therapy Market Expands the Addressable Market for Fluid Management Devices: Global Infusion Therapy Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

With Blood Transfusions Being Done Everyday to Save Lives, Fluid Management Devices are Ever-Present Staples in Hospitals

Growing Number of Blood Transfusions Strengthens the Business Case for Fluid Management Devices: Number of Blood Transfusions in the U.S for the Years 2018, 2020, and 2022

Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for Laparoscopic & Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

Growing Demand for Endoscopy & Laparoscopic Devices Stand Testimony to Expanding Procedural Volumes Wherein Fluid Management Systems are Indispensable Stables: Global Market for Endoscopy & Laparoscopic Devices (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Importance of Intraoperative Fluid Management in Surgeries Drive Demand for Fluid Management Systems

Use of Fluid Warming Systems Becomes a Standard Practice During Surgeries to Prevent Hypothermia

Focus On Fluid Waste Management During Surgery Drives Demand For Surgical Fluid Management Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

