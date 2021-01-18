Global Fluid Power Cylinder (Pneumatic & Hydraulic) Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Power Cylinder - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fluid Power Cylinder Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period



Increasing demand for material handling equipment is the major factor propelling market growth. However, high cost of maintenance of the cylinders over the entire lifespan is hampering market growth.



Fluid power is the employ of fluids under pressure to generate, control, and transmit power. A fluid cylinder produces a force resulting in linear motion, whereas a fluid motor produces torque resulting in rotary motion.



Based on the end user, the hydraulic cylinder segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the integration of machinery with hydraulic cylinders stimulates growth in functionality, accuracy and offers enhancements in controlled performance and ease-of-use. The development of smart cylinders has lowered the threat posed by evolving alternative technologies. These cover the application of electric actuators and have also expanded the scope of hydraulic cylinder applications.



By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the accession in production and sales of commercial vehicles and off-highway trucks, combined with the increased production of the railways such as high-speed train's production. The region has been witnessing a significant growth in the construction activities, which is increasing the demand for heavy-duty trucks and machinery, thereby aiding market growth.



Some of the key players profiled in the Fluid Power Cylinder Market include Precision Hydraulic Cylinders Inc., Pacoma GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co Ltd., Festo SE & Co. KG, SMC Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Bosch Rexroth Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, Eaton Corporation PLC, and HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH.



