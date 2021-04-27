Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Report 2020: Growth Opportunities - Additive Manufacturing, IIoT and Digital Twins, Virtual Field Services, Material Handling Robots
DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Affected by the Steep Decline in Oil Prices due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Global Fluid Power Equipment Market is Gradually Recovering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Owing to the US-China trade war and the global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global fluid power equipment market is projected to face a sharp revenue contraction in 2020.
Key end users, including oil and gas, aerospace and defense, and construction, are experiencing unprecedented declines due to the pandemic. The imposition of national lockdowns, travel bans, and the widespread stagnation of industrial activities have subdued the demand outlook for fluid power equipment.
The global pumps and motors market is expected to experience a 4-5% revenue decline. Globally, macroeconomic factors such as negative GDP growth in developed countries and low purchasing managers' index (PMI) indicate a tightening of overall market spend on fluid power equipment.
While the North American market will be significantly affected by a prolonged healthcare crisis and the effects of the US-China standoff, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to recover by the end of 2020, after a slump in the first 2 quarters of the year. Despite the negative growth being seen across multiple end-user industries, life science was able to record double-digit growth.
This was mainly driven by the need to meet the explosive demand for motors, actuators, and valves for ventilators and medical equipment. In addition, sustained demand from essential industries such as food and beverage, as well as the plastics and the chemicals industries, helped to assuage the overall impact of the COVID-19-induced revenue decline.
The growing adoption of digital technologies and the shift to hybridization are expected to accelerate after the pandemic abates (mainly due to the proliferation of automation and control). As end users focus on reducing overall operational footprint, the adoption of robots across manufacturing floors will open up new opportunities for market participants.
As fluid power equipment is crucial to the implementation of smart manufacturing systems, the need for technology-as-a-service and equipment-as-a-service models will increase. Virtual field services and digital workforce technologies will help the market recover and adapt to the current environment.
Key Issues Addressed
- Which key factors will impact the global fluid power equipment market in 2020?
- What trends will shape the market in 2020?
- How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect overall end-user demand in 2020? What are the key end-user trends?
- What does the competitive environment look like? Who are the key market participants?
- What are the growth opportunities in this market?
- What are the key projections for the hydraulics and the pneumatics segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Top Predictions for 2020
- Top Trends for 2020
- Revenue Forecast for 2019 and 2020
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Definitions, Scope, and Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions - Hydraulic Equipment Segment
- End-user Segmentation - Hydraulic Equipment Segment
- Market Definitions - Pneumatic Equipment Segment
- End-user Segmentation - Pneumatic Equipment Segment
- Market Segmentation
3. Global Economic Outlook for 2020
- Global Economic Outlook
4. Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Outlook for 2020
- Global Fluid Power Equipment Outlook
- Total Fluid Power Equipment Market - Sales by Region in 2019 and 2020
- Hydraulic Equipment Segment - Sales by Region in 2019 and 2020
- Hydraulic Equipment Segment - Sales by End Users in 2019 and 2020
- Hydraulic Equipment Segment - Sales by Product Type in 2019 and 2020
- 2019 Market Share - Hydraulic Equipment Segment
- Pneumatic Equipment Segment - Sales by Region in 2019 and 2020
- Pneumatic Equipment Segment - Sales by End Users in 2019 and 2020
- Pneumatic Equipment Segment - Sales by Product Type in 2019 and 2020
- 2019 Market Share - Pneumatic Equipment Segment
5. Key Trends to Watch
- Construction Industry - Investment Outlook
- Agriculture Industry - Investment Outlook
- Material Handling Industry - Investment Outlook
- Aerospace and Defense Industry - Investment Outlook
- Oil and Gas Industry - Investment Outlook
- Machine Tools Industry - Investment Outlook
- Plastics Industry - Investment Outlook
- Automotive Industry - Investment Outlook
- Food Processing and Packaging Industry - Investment Outlook
- Life Science Industry - Investment Outlook
6. Regional Outlook for 2020 - Hydraulic Equipment Segment
- End-user Outlook 2020 - North America
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - North America
- Market Share - North America
- End-user Outlook 2020 - EMEA
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - EMEA
- Market Share - EMEA
- End-user Outlook 2020 - APAC
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - APAC
- Market Share - APAC
- End-user Outlook 2020 - RoW
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - RoW
- Market Share - RoW
7. Regional Outlook for 2020 - Pneumatic Equipment Segment
- End-user Outlook 2020 - North America
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - North America
- Market Share - North America
- End-user Outlook 2020 - EMEA
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - EMEA
- Market Share - EMEA
- End-user Outlook 2020 - APAC
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - APAC
- Market Share - APAC
- End-user Outlook 2020 - RoW
- Product Type Outlook 2020 - RoW
- Market Share - RoW
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electro-Hydraulic and Precision Technology in Agriculture
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Material Handling Robots
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Virtual Field Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Integration of IIoT and Digital Twins
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Additive Manufacturing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook - Total Fluid Power Equipment Market
- Key Conclusions for 2020
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
