Global Fluid Power Equipment Markets, 2021-2026 - Rising Adoption of International Standards for Motor Efficiency, Development of User-friendly Fluid Products, and Increasing Production of Vehicles

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Analysis 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fluid Power Equipment Market was valued at USD 48.9 Billion in the year 2020

The global Fluid Power Equipment market is witnessing lucrative growth due to the growing automation in factories, rising adoption of international standards for motor efficiency, development of user-friendly fluid products, and increasing production of vehicles.

The major factors driving the market for Fluid Power Equipment is the growing urbanization across the world, rising applications from industry, growing number of multinational corporations, outlets and native supply chains.

The high demand for Fluid Power Equipment which is used in various applications such as Automotive, Agricultural Machinery, Food Processing, Oil and Gas Machinery, Medical Equipment, Packaging Machinery, Material Handling, Semiconductor will drive the Fluid Power Equipment market.

APAC region occupied the largest share in global Fluid Power Equipment market and the region is expected to witness fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing automobile industry, rise in industrial sector, and growing investment in the manufacturing industry in developing nations such as China, and India in this region. Among all the applications, construction sector has the highest market share in Asia Pacific fluid power equipment market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is restricting the supply of Fluid Power Equipment and other control components due to severe disruptions in the global supply chain. The rising concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus have negatively impacted the supply chains and manufacturing industries across the globe.

This has led to strict regulations implied by governments to control the spread of the virus and assure the safety of people. A sharp decline in demand from end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, and oil & gas is likely to affect the market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include Marzocchi Pompe, Gates Industrial Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Concentric AB, Crane Co., Schlumberger, Emerson, Robert Bosch, Flowserve Corporation, Daikin.

