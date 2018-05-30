Global Fluidized Bed Dryer Market will post a revenue of more than USD 639 million by 2022

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Fluidized Bed Dryer for Food Industry



Fluidized bed drying is an optimal method for gentle, controlled, and even drying of various wet solids. It also helps remove excess moisture from other solids. It offers high heat and mass transfer rates; hence, it is an effective and time-saving drying method.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global fluidized bed dryer market for food industry will post a revenue of more than USD 639 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fluidized bed dryer market for food industry for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Fluidized Bed Dryer Market For Food Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ALLGAIER WERKE

• ANDRITZ

• Bühler

• GEA Group

• NARA MACHINERY

• Oliver Manufacturing



Market driver

• Advantages of fluidized bed drying over conventional drying techniques

Market challenge

• High operational cost of fluidized bed dryers

Market trend

• Rising adoption of microwave fluidized bed dryers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



