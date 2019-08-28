Global Fluorinated Fluids Market Outlook to 2026: Focus on Heat Transfer Liquids, Solvents, Lubricants

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluorinated Fluids - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fluorinated Fluids market accounted for $784.68 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1721.01 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Factors such as rising demand in thermal management issues in industries such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace are fueling the market growth. However, high capital investment cost of technology for the development and manufacturing of engineered fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) acts as a hindrance for the growth of the market. Fluorinated fluids are utilized for extreme conditions because of their unique properties including non-flammability, low and high temperature, stability, and non-toxicity



Amongst end user, electronics & Semiconductor segment has significant market share during the forecast period due to the increase in revenue, mainly by diversification into new technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).



By geography, Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling consumer of engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids), owing to the growth in demand for engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Indonesia.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fluorinated Fluids Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heat Transfer Liquids

5.3 Solvents

5.4 Lubricants



6 Global Fluorinated Fluids Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oil & Gas

6.3 Power Generation

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Chemical Processing

6.6 Aerospace

6.7 Electronics & Semiconductor

6.8 Other End Users



7 Global Fluorinated Fluids Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 3M Company

9.2 Halocarbon Products Corporation

9.3 Halopolymer Kirovo-Chepetsk

9.4 The Chemours Company

9.5 IKV Tribology

9.6 Asahi Glass Company

9.7 Daikin Industries

9.8 F2 Chemicals Ltd.

9.9 Solvay SA

9.10 Honeywell International Inc.

9.11 Engineered Custom Lubricants

9.12 Harves Co. Ltd

9.13 Kluber Lubricants

9.14 Condat Lubricants

9.15 Frontier Performance Lubricants, Inc.



