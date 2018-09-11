Global Fluorocarbon Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Arkema, Dongyue Group, Honeywell International, Sinochem Group & Solvay
The "Global Fluorocarbon Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fluorocarbon market in terms of volume will grow more than 2,000 metric tons by 2018-2022.
Global Fluorocarbon Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rise in demand for lightweight materials. Fluorocarbons play a vital role in automotive manufacturing. In the automotive industry, it is used in automotive air-conditioning and various automobile components such as front cover seats, cylinder gaskets, valve packings, oil coolers, PTFE bearings, and fuel tanks.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning. The increase in the demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning is expected to be a major driver for the global fluorocarbon market. Factors such as the increase in global temperature and improved standard of living in the developing countries will lead to a rise in the demand for domestic refrigeration and air-conditioning in households.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent environment regulations in Europe and the US. The increasing use of fluorocarbon-based refrigerants in air conditioners poses a serious environmental concern. Globally, these refrigerants are the key contributors to greenhouse gases that cause global warming.
Key vendors
- Arkema
- Dongyue Group
- Honeywell International
- Sinochem Group
- Solvay
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Refrigeration and air-conditioning
- Polymer feedstocks
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
- Replacement of hazardous fluorocarbons with less harmful alternatives
- Rise in demand for lightweight materials
- Increasing use of R32 refrigerant in air-conditioners
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
