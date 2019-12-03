Global Fluorochemical Market (Value, Volume): World Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Fluorochemical Market was valued at USD 24,603.52 Million with Global production volume of 4,210 thousand tonnes during the year 2018. The reasons for the growth of Fluorochemical market is the thermal efficiency and chemical resistance property of Fluorochemical which have led to increase in the market size of Fluorochemicals. The increase in population coupled with the changes in the climate leads to enhancement in the demand for air conditioners and refrigerators. This will drive the global Fluorochemical market as fluorochemicals are used in cooling mechanism of refrigerators and air conditioners. The expansion of infrastructure has increased commercial and residential construction resulting in the increased demand for HVAC systems in warehouses, stores, malls, households, and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830303/?utm_source=PRN

Global Fluorochemical Market is primarily driven by increasing demand for refrigerants, expansion of infrastructure, role of agriculture sector and role of pharmaceutical sector.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific region holds the largest market of Fluorochemical and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

Global Fluorochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)

• By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)

• By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)



Regional Fluorochemical Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)

• By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)

• By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)



Country Analysis – United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)

• By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)

• By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)



Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Daikin, Mitsui Chemicals, Pelchem, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, SRF, Naveen Fluorine



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830303/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

