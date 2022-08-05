Global Fluoropolymers Markets Report 2022-2026 - 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE / Demands of Membrane Market Being Addressed by PVDF

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluoropolymers Market - Products, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes ,and projects the global Fluoropolymers market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the volume in metric tons; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019 and 2020

Global fluoropolymers growth is attributed mainly to the robust growth in the developing regions and also continued economic recovery in the developed nations that drives industrial investment and growth in construction activities. PTFE is the largest fluoropolymer in terms of volume and value.

However, melt-processable fluoropolymers such as PVDF, FEP, ETFE and ECTFE are forecast to record fastest growth during the analysis period, owing to the significant demand from emerging applications such as photovoltaic modules and architectural membranes among others.

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for Fluoropolymers, accounted for a 54.3% share in 2021, which is also likely to record the fastest 2021-2026 CAGR of 8.7% in reaching a projected 282 thousand metric tons by 2026, thanks to high demand for PVDF from electric vehicle batteries and solar photovoltaics.

North American region is the second largest market for Fluoropolymers globally, occupying a 2021 share of 25.6% followed by Europe with share of 17.7%.

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Fluoropolymers

1.1.1.1 General Properties of Fluoropolymers

1.1.2 Types of Fluoropolymers

1.1.2.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

1.1.2.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

1.1.2.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

1.1.2.4 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA/MFA)

1.1.2.5 Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

1.1.2.6 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

1.1.2.7 Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

1.1.2.8 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

1.1.2.9 Other Fluoropolymers



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 New Energy Markets Driving Demand for PVDF in a Big Way

2.1.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries

2.1.2 Photovoltaics

2.2 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE

2.3 Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for Fluoropolymers

2.4 Demands of Membrane Market Being Addressed by PVDF

2.4.1 PVDF Membrane Applications

2.5 Medical and Biomedical Sectors Fertile Grounds for PVDF



3. Industry Landscape

3.1 Fluoropolymers Producers and Production Capacities

3.1.1 Fluoropolymers Production Capacities by Company

3.1.2 Fluoropolymers Production Capacities by Country

3.1.3 Fluoropolymers Production Capacities by Fluoropolymer Type

3.1.3.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

3.1.3.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

3.1.3.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

3.1.3.4 Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

3.1.3.5 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA/MFA)

3.1.3.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

3.1.3.7 Polyvinyl fluoride (PVF)

3.1.3.8 Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

3.2 Key Global Players

3M Company ( United States )

) AGC Inc. ( Japan )

) Arkema Group ( France )

) Daikin Industries Ltd ( Japan )

) Dongyue Group Limited (China)

DuPont De Nemours Inc. ( United States )

) Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited ( India )

) HaloPolymer OJSC ( Russia )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( United States )

) Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd (China)

Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co Ltd (China)

Kureha Corporation ( Japan )

) Shanghai 3F (Huayi) New Material Co Ltd (China)

3F (Huayi) New Material Co Ltd (China) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) The Chemours Company ( United States )

) Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd (China)

Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute Chemical Industry (China)

4. Key Business & Product Trends

Gujarat Fluorochemicals to Invest in PTFE and PVDF Capacity Expansions

Solvay to Lift Battery Grade PVDF Capacity in Europe

Arkema to Double PVDF Capacity in Changshu, China

Arkema Opens New Center of Excellence Dedicated to Li-ion Batteries

Jiangxi Lee & Man to Construct a New PVDF Plant in Ruichang, China

DuPont to Acquire Rogers Corp

New PVDF Membranes by Arkema and Polymem Gets Award from The American Chemical Society (ACS)

New 10K Ton PVDF Project Announced by Zhejiang Yonghe

Ton PVDF Project Announced by Zhejiang Yonghe DuPont Launches New Tedlar Transparent Protective Film

Arkema Invests in European Battery Start-up Verkor

Kureha to Expand PVDF Production Capacity in China

Daikin Invests in Carbon Nanotubes Manufacturer OCSiAl

Arkema Launches New Renewable PVDF Grades for Li-ion Batteries

Arkema Plans PVDF Expansion in China

Shanghai Huayi 3F to Build New PVDF Plant in Inner Mongolia, China

Arkema Expands PVDF Capacity at Changshu, China Plant

Honeywell Launches Aclar Edge Bottles and Vials for Oral Liquid and Sterile Injectables

Solvay to Expand PVDF Capacity in China by More Than Two-Fold

by More Than Two-Fold New Solef PVDF AM Filament Launched by Solvay

3M Unveils Industry-First 3D Printed PTFE

Unveils Industry-First 3D Printed PTFE Arkema to Lift PVDF Capacity at its Changshu plant in China

Southwest Impreglon Adds Solvay's Halar ECTFE Waterborne Coating System

Daikin Plans Fluoropolymers Capacity Expansions in China , Japan and US

, and US New Kynar PVDF Based FluorX Filament Developed by Arkema and 3DXTech

Solvay Introduces New Halar ECTFE Anti-Corrosion Coating System

Scinor Beijing Membrane Technology Choses Solvay's Solef PVDF for its Ultrafiltration Membranes

Honeywell Introduces New Aclar Accel Film for Pharma Packaging

AGC Increased Fluon+ EA-2000 PFA Resin Used in Printed Circuit Boards

5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Fluoropolymers Market Overview by Fluoropolymer Type

5.1.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

5.1.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

5.1.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

5.1.4 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

5.1.5 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA/MFA)

5.1.6 Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

5.1.7 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

5.1.8 Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

5.2 Global Fluoropolymers Market Overview by End-use Sector

5.2.1 Chemical Processing Sector

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics Sector

5.2.3 Industrial/Mechanical Sector

5.2.4 Automotive & Transportation Sector

5.2.5 Building & Construction Sector

5.2.6 Other End-use Sectors



Part B. Regional Market Perspective

Global Fluoropolymers Market Overview by Geographic Region



6. North America

Major Market Players

3M Company ( United States )

) Arkema Inc ( United States )

) Daikin America, Inc. (United states)

Honeywell International Inc. ( United States )

) Solvay Specialty Polymers USA , LLC ( United States )

, LLC ( ) The Chemours Company ( United States )

7. Europe

Major Market Players

AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Arkema Group ( France )

) Chemours Netherlands B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Halopolymer OJSC ( Russia )

) Solvay Specialty Polymers France S.A.S. ( France )

) Solvay Specialty Polymers Italy S.p.A. ( Italy )

8. Asia-Pacific

Major Market Players

Arkema (Changshu) Fluorochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

AGC Inc. ( Japan )

) Chemours-Mitsui Fluoroproducts Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Daikin Fluorochemicals (China) Co., Ltd. (China)

Daikin Industries Ltd ( Japan )

) Dongyue Group Limited (china)

Fujian Sannong New Materials Co., Ltd (China)

Fuxin Hengtong Fluorine Chemicals Co, Ltd (China)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited ( India )

) Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited ( India )

) Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Limited (China)

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Sanmei Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Kureha (Changshu) Fluoropolymers Co., Ltd. (China)

Kureha Corporation ( Japan )

) Lichang Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. (China)

Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. (China)

Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Shandong Deyi New Material Co., Ltd. (China)

SHANDONG HUA FLUOROCHEMICAL CO., LTD. (China)

HUA FLUOROCHEMICAL CO., LTD. (China) Shandong Huaan New Material Co., Ltd. (China)

SHANGHAI (HUAYI) 3F NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD. (CHINA)

(HUAYI) 3F NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD. (CHINA) Shanghai Ofluorine Co., Ltd. (China)

Solvay Specialty Polymers (Changshu) Co., Ltd. (China)

The Chemours (Changshu) Fluoro Technology Company Limited (China)

Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Funuolin Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Fluoro Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute Chemical Industry (China)

Part C: Guide To The Industry

1. Fluoropolymer Resin Manufacturers

2. Fluoropolymer Processors & Compounders



Part D: Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdbl3x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets