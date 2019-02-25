Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Segments: Fluoroscopy Equipment, and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms, & Mini C-Arms).



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- GE Healthcare

- Hologic, Inc.

- OrthoScan, Inc.

- Philips Healthcare

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Siemens Healthineers



FLUOROSCOPY AND MOBILE C-ARMS MCP-1214 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Curtain Raiser

Growth Drivers

Fluoroscopy Dominates Value-wise, Mobile C-Arms to Witness Faster Growth

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

Competitive Scenario



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Expanding Aging Populace Drives Demand for Fluoroscopy & Mobile C-arms

Table 1: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: 15-64 Year Population as a Percentage of Total Population in Select Countries (2015)

Table 5: Percentage of Population Aged 65 and Above in EU-27 Countries, the US and Japan (1960-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years (2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand for Imaging Equipment

Table 7: Global Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) by Geographic Region for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels Drives Demand for Bariatric-Versions of Fluoroscopy Equipment

Classification of BMI

Obesity Statistics - A Glance

Table 9: Global Obesity Population by Country: 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Overweight and Obese Population (Millions) for 2013 in Select Geographic Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Overweight & Obese Individuals as % of Total Population by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Affinity for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Spur Mobile C-Arms Market

Increasing Number of Applications

Table 12: Global Cardio-Vascular X-ray Imaging Equipment Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Cardiology, Vascular, and Electro Physiology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Geographies Prop Up Growth

Cost-Effectiveness and Versatility Factors Favor Fluoroscopic Procedures

Increasing Importance of Mini C-Arms in Sports and Clinics

Technological Evolutions Extend Opportunities for New Entrants

Fluoroscopy Raises the Bar for Treatment in Orthopedics and Pain Management

Growing Refurbished Imaging Equipment Market - A Boon and a Bane

Table 13: Global Refurbished Diagnostic Devices Market by Product Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-rays and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovative Products to Drive the Market

ALARA Mandate - Fast Becoming Central to Fluoroscopy Practices

New Treatment Protocols for Lower Patient and Clinician Radiation Exposure

Dearth of Skilled Personnel Poses a Challenge for the Fluoroscopy Market

Reimbursement Issues Threaten Future Growth of Imaging Equipment Services Market

Expanding CT and MRI Modalities Threaten to Sideline Fluoroscopy

Philips Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy Technology Offers Wider Applications in Pediatrics



3. MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET: AN OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Table 14: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value for CT, MRI, Nuclear, Ultrasound and X-Ray (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Geographic Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value for China, Europe, Japan, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Leading Players in the Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Leading Players in the Global CT Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Leading Players in the Global MRI Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Modalities by Type - Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities

Table 21: Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities

Table 22: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Markets and Developing Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Trends in the Medical Imaging Market

New Hospitals to Spur Growth in Emerging Markets

Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World

Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods

Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes

Upgradation of Existing Imaging Equipment

Opportunity Indicator:

Table 23: Worldwide Installed Base of Medical Imaging Equipment in Units (2014): Percentage Breakdown by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. SELECT MODELS OFFERED BY KEY COMPANIES

Toshiba Infinix Essential C-arm

Siemens Cios Alpha Mobile C-arm

Shimadzu Opescope Acteno Mobile C-arm

Luminos Fusion Two-in-One Fluoroscopy and Radiography system

Ziehm Imaging Unveils Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid ORs

Siemens Luminos Agile Fluoroscopic System

GE Innova 2000 Digital X-ray System

GE OEC 9900 Elite Mobile C-arm

GE Precision 500D R&F System

Hologic Fluoroscan Premier Encore Mini C-arm

OrthoScan HD Mini-C-Arm

OrthoScan HD with Flat Detector Mini-C-arm

Philips MultiDiagnost Eleva C-arm R/F System

Philips BV Pulsera Mobile C-arm

Siemens ARCADIS Avantic C-arm

Siemens SIREMOBIL Compact L Mobile C-arm

Siemens AXIOM Artis MP C-arm

Shimadzu WHA-200 OPESCOPE ACTIVO Mobile C-arm

Toshiba Infinix DP-I X-Ray System

Ziehm Vario 3D Mobile C-Arm

Ziehm Vision C-arm System



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Ziehm Unveils New Generation C-arms

GE Healthcare Introduces OEC Elite MiniView C-arm

Siemens Healthcare Expands Offerings under Cios Family of C-arms



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Changes Name to Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Partners with Ziehm for Mobile C-arms

Orthoscan and Premier Sign Preferential Pricing Agreement



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

GE Healthcare (USA)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

OrthoScan, Inc. (USA)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Dollar Analytics

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Full-Size C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Full-Size C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Full-Size C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mini C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Mini C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Mini C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unit Analytics

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Historic Review for Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Full-Size C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Historic Review for Full-Size C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World 14-Year Perspective for Full-Size C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mini C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Historic Review for Mini C-Arms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World 14-Year Perspective for Mini C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Aging Baby Boomers Offer Growth Opportunities

Table 60: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technological Innovations Drive Increased Adoption and Replacements

Table 61: The US market for Angiography X-ray Systems by Technology (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for FPD and Image Intensifier (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: US Obesity Prevalence Estimates and Forecast (2009-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: US Obesity Rates by Ethnicity for Men & Women: 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Proportion (%) of Obesity in the US Overweight Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Obesity Prevalence in US Adults by Type (2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: US Obesity Prevalence by Annual Income Level (%): 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: US Cardiac Catheterization Procedures by Type (2014): Number of Procedures and Percentage Breakdown for Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterizations and Therapeutic Cardiac Catheterizations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Growth in Ambulatory Surgery Centers Spurs Mobile C- Arms Market

Issues and Concerns

GI Fluoroscopy Rates Decline

Table 68: US GI Fluoroscopy Procedures by Type (2016): Number of Annual Procedures for Upper GI Studies, Swallowing Studies, Esophagography, Barium Enimas, and Small Bowel Examinations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Table 69: North American Fluoroscopy & Mobile C-Arm X-Ray Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Ziehm Imaging, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: US Full Size C-Arms Market by (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for GE Healthcare and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: US Mini C-Arms Market by (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Hologic Inc. and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile C-Arms Market - Entry Barriers

Regulatory Authorities Governing the Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market

Division of Radiation Control

Latest CMS Medical Equipment Maintenance Guidelines

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 72: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includescorresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: The US Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: The US 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 75: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: The US Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: The US 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of the Canadian Medical Equipment Industry

Canadian Medical Imaging Market

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 78: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Canadian Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 81: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Canadian Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Graying Population Drives Growth

Table 84: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diagnostic Imaging Market - An Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 85: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Japanese Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 88: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Japanese Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Restraints

Growth Drivers

Ageing Population Boosts Demand

Table 91: European Country-wise Statistics of 60+ Population as % of Total Population: 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevalence of Obesity in Europe

Table 92: Obese and Overweight & Obese Population in the European Union: Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Select EU Member Countries Ranked by Obesity Rates: Percentage Share of Domestic Obese Population in Global Obese Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Obesity Prevalence in Select EU Countries by Gender (%) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trends

Increasing Number of Hybrid Cardiac Catheterization Suites

Small Hospitals Seek Alternatives to Access High-End Imaging Equipment

Differentiated Products Counter Competition from Static Equipment Providers

Higher Radiation Doses Plays Spoilsport

Competitive Scenario:

Table 95: European Fluoroscopy Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: European Mobile C-Arms Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

By Region

Table 97: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: European Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: European 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 100: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: European Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: European 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

By Region

Table 103: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: European Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: European 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 106: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: European Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: European 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 109: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: French Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: French 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 112: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: French Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: French 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 115: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: German Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: German 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 118: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: German Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: German 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 121: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Italian Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 124: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Italian Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 127: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: The UK Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 130: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: The UK Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 133: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 136: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full- Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Burden of Chronic Diseases in Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities for Fluoroscopy

Table 139: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 140: China and India Leads Global Population: Table Depicting China and India€™s Huge Population Vis-a-vis Other Countries€™ Population (in Million) by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Age-wise Breakup of China and India€™s Population Vis-Ã -vis Other Populous Countries Globally (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Select Countries

China

Overview

Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare

India

A Lucrative Market

Increasing Focus on Quality Healthcare to Propel Growth in India

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Flourishing Private Sector Drives Mexican Imaging Market

B.Market Analytics

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Dollar Analytics

Table 148: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Rest of World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Unit Analytics

Table 151: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Rest of World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms (Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 35) The United States (12) Japan (3) Europe (16) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (6) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Latin America (1)

