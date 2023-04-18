Global Fluorspar Market Report and Forecasts to 2027: Players Include Mexichem SAB, Masan, Fluorsid and Minersa

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluorspar Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the global fluorspar market report, the growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for the product from various end-use industries and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Fluorspar, also known as fluorite, is defined as a chemical compound which is found in the mineral form of calcium fluoride. It is found in various colours including purple, green, yellow, and blue, among others. The material is hard and its extensive application in the manufacturing of various metallurgical, ceramic, and commercial components is driving the global fluorspar market. The product is also used in the product of refrigerants, uranium fuel, and steel, among others.



Fluorspar is crucial in the manufacturing process of aluminium. In this regard, the increasing application of aluminium across various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, and defence, among others, is fuelling the demand for fluorspar. Meanwhile, fluorspar is also witnessing a heightened demand for manufacturing steel and lithium-ion batteries.



Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in the sale of electric vehicles is likely to generate high demand for lithium-ion batteries, which in turn, will boost the application of fluorspar in the automotive industry.



The growth of the fluorspar market is expected to be aided by the rapid induction of steel in the construction industry. In addition to this, the rapid urbanisation, investments in the development of infrastructure, and increasing scope of steel application across various end-use industries are some of the factors which are anticipated to provide impetus to the market growth in the coming years.



In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the fluorspar market, driven by the favourable policies of the government of the emerging economies bolstering the expansion of the end-use industries of the product. In addition, the strong foothold of automotive companies in the region is further boosting the demand for fluorspar.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided into the following segmentations.



Market Breakup by Product Type

Acidspar

Metaspar

Ceramic

Optical Grade

Lapidary Grade

Others

Market Classification by Application

Aluminium Production

Steel Production

Hydrofluoric Acid Production

Lithium-Ion Battery

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Mexichem SAB De CV

Masan Group

Fluorsid Spa

Minersa Group

Kenya Fluorspar Company Ltd

China Kings Resources Group Co, Ltd

