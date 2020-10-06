Global Fly Ash Market Report 2020: Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Size of $4.9 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fly Ash - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fly Ash estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Class F, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Class C segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $949.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Fly Ash market in the U. S. is estimated at US$949.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aggregate Industries UK Ltd.

Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX S. A. B. DE C. V.

FlyAshDirect

Headwaters, Inc.

LafargeHolcim North America

Salt River Materials Group

Total Companies Profiled: 44

