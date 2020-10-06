Global Fly Ash Market Report 2020: Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Size of $4.9 Billion
Oct 06, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fly Ash - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fly Ash estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Class F, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Class C segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $949.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Fly Ash market in the U. S. is estimated at US$949.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Aggregate Industries UK Ltd.
- Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.
- Boral Ltd.
- CEMEX S. A. B. DE C. V.
- FlyAshDirect
- Headwaters, Inc.
- LafargeHolcim North America
- Salt River Materials Group
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Fly Ash Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Fly Ash Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Fly Ash Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Fly Ash Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Class F (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Class F (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Class F (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Class C (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Class C (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Class C (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Road Construction (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Road Construction (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Road Construction (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Agriculture (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Agriculture (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
- Agriculture (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
- Bricks & Blocks (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Bricks & Blocks (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Bricks & Blocks (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Portland Cement & Concrete (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Portland Cement & Concrete (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Portland Cement & Concrete (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Fly Ash Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Fly Ash Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
- Fly Ash Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Fly Ash Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Fly Ash Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
- Fly Ash Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Fly Ash Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 44
